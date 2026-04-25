Jordyn Brooks' days with Dolphins could be numbered after latest draft pick

Texas Tech Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is the newest Miami Dolphins draft pick, and he adds a ton of talent to a defense that desperately needs it. After reaching (at least slightly) on both of their Day 1 selections, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made up for it with a value pick with College football's best linebacker from a year ago.

As much as I love the selection, it's hard not to immediately wonder about the future of All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed with Miami back in 2024, and the new front office has no ties to him.

Still, moving on from one of the few cheap and talented players you have would be a risky move, and Brooks and Rodriguez can absolutely play together effectively. If Sullivan wants to use Brooks as a trade chip, however, he now has the runway to do so.

Miami Dolphins may have just signaled the end of Jordyn Brooks career in Miami

Brooks is the leader of the Dolphins' defense, and by far the best player on the unit as of this moment, but how much value does a 28-year-old thumping linebacker have for a rebuilding team like Miami?

That is the question that the Dolphins front office (and others around the league who may be interested in Brooks) have to ask themselves in the wake of the Rodriguez pick. The Dolphins would be lucky to be competitive by 2028, when Brooks would be 30 and on a new contract.

If Sullivan felt like Jaylen Waddle wasn't a player who would be at his best when the Dolphins are in contention, I can't imagine he feels differently about Brooks. The difference in trade value obviously plays a big part in the calculus, but a contending team could be willing to part with a Day 2 pick in 2027 in exchange for Brooks' services.

Only time will tell if the Rodriguez pick was simply a best player available situation or a sign of what is to come with Brooks, but I would love to see what they look like together on the field for at least one season.