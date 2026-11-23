Josh Allen is not well-liked by the Miami Dolphins fans. That isn't surprising at all. No one liked Jim Kelly either, until he retired. Allen, however, is different, and sometimes he just does things that Miami fans can't hate him for.

On Sunday, the Dolphins lost a lopsided game against the Allen-led Bills, but Allen wasn't his typical MVP self against Miami's young and feisty defense. In fact, Miami's defense held him to just one touchdown and a QB rating of less than 70. They also sacked him three times and intercepted him twice.

Following the game, Allen did his typical postgame on-field Q&A session with the media, but instead of leaving the field at its conclusion, he wandered around the field, looking for someone. That someone was Jacob Rodriguez.

Jacob Rodriguez earns the respect of his Miami Dolphins' rival QB

Rodriguez was impressive in his first game against the Bills. He posted 13 total tackles and an interception of Allen. What was impressive about the postgame search was that as soon as Allen found the rookie, he ran up, hugged him, exchanged some quick words, and then left the field.

Most of the time, players don't bother to wait that long or search out a rookie from an opposing team. It's a testament to the respect that Rodriguez is earning in his first NFL season.

Rodriguez is showing that he has what it takes to be the heart and soul of the Dolphins' defense for a long time. What is more amazing is that he is still learning to play at this level.

It's unclear how many of the Dolphins' rookies, if any, Allen spoke to after the game, but clearly Rodriguez was someone that he wanted to speak with.

On the day, the Dolphins held the Bills offense to two touchdowns and five field goals. Buffalo was forced into a three-and-out that was turned into a first down with a fake punt, the second time in as many weeks that the Dolphins' special teams have given up a first down on a fake punt.

Rodriguez vs. Allen is going to be another layer to an already bitter rivalry, but it's these kinds of competitions that make both sides better. The Dolphins will host the Bills in South Florida in Week 17. The game will be meaningless for Miami, but it will be an opportunity to impact the playoff seeding.