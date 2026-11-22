The Miami Dolphins are facing the division-leading Buffalo Bills in Week 11, and it could be one of the ugliest games for the young roster and first-time head coach.

Hoping to find an angle where the Dolphins emerge with a victory was like watching "Dr. Strange" run through a million potential outcomes to beat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. I got to about 1 million and finally gave up.

The Bills have everything on their side while the Dolphins are looking up at a team that has owned them for a decade. Miami hasn't won in Buffalo since 2016.

Young Miami Dolphins roster is at a massive disadvantage in Week 11

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has thrown 42 touchdowns against the Dolphins and just nine interceptions over 16 games. Essentially, he has been putting up MVP numbers on a consistent basis against them. The Bills are finally paying the Dolphins back for the decades-long run from 1970 to 1979, when Miami won 20 consecutive games against their rivals.

Allen is playing at the top of his game right now, a legit MVP candidate. Brandon Ray of BuffalowDown believes Allen is in for an MVP performance against the 1-8 Dolphins. He predicts Allen will throw for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns.

It wouldn't be surprising, but not because the Dolphins' secondary is that bad; the truth is, Miami's defensive line is depleted and will rely on three new faces to put pressure on Allen. Without pressure, the QB will be allowed to sit in the pocket, and his WRs will take advantage of that time.

The key for the Dolphins is getting pressure from their edges, with the defensive tackles plugging the middle to keep him from running upfield. That defensive issue also gives running back James Cook a bigger opportunity as well. Allen has seen big changes in how the Dolphins play football under Jeff Hafley, but is that enough?

If the Dolphins are going to have even a slim chance of pulling this game out, they need to keep Allen in the pocket and take away the benefit of time and patience.

The Bills have lost only three games against the Dolphins with Allen at the helm. One of those came last year in a surprising late-season Dolphins' rout, but the caveat to this is that all of Miami's victories have been in Miami.

Buffalo is the best team in the AFC East, and it isn't close. The Drake Maye injury in New England may end up taking the Patriots out of the playoff chase. The one thing standing in the Bills' way this week is the Chiefs matchup coming right after playing Miami.

The Bills play the Chiefs on Thursday in what could have a serious impact on who controls the top seed in the playoffs this year. If the Bills overlook the Dolphins, they may have a slim shot at pulling off an upset.