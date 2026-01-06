Josina Anderson's latest report hints at looming trouble for Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins, specifically owner Stephen Ross, did not give the fans what they wanted: a clean break from head coach Mike McDaniel. There is a caveat to that, however, Ross never gave him the thumbs up either. With long-time Ravens head coach John Harbaugh now on the market, that is important to keep in mind.

McDaniel told members of the media that he is the Dolphins' head coach until he is told otherwise. He and Ross are scheduled to meet at the end of the week, where a discussion on the team's future is expected to take place. That discussion may take a different tune if the latest report from Josina Anderson is accurate.

I'm told that #Dolphins ownership has expressed an affinity for John Harbaugh recently, per league source.



Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross can't afford to make the same mistake with John Harbaugh that he did with his brother

Ross sat in his jet, Jeff Ireland was next to him, and they were flying to California to meet with the then Stanford head coach, Jim Harbaugh. It was considered a done deal. Ross loved the coach from his alma mater, Michigan. It was perfect, and then it wasn't.

In Miami, the head coach, Tony Sparano, continued his post-season process. Evaluations were underway, but no one told Sparano the Dolphins were looking to hire his replacement. News broke of the trip, and it left Sparano livid. His relationship with Ireland would be left in pieces. Ross gave him more money when the wheels of that deal fell off. He fired him midway through the next season.

Now, Ross has a chance to get another Harbaugh, but he has to make the decision he didn't make the first time. He has to fire McDaniel now.

Miami has eight scheduled interviews for GM, one of them a former long-time personnel man with Ozzie Newsome. Is it ironic that Miami reached out to the Chargers to get permission to speak with him? Is it ironic that the Chargers' head coach is John's brother?

If Ross is going to pursue Harbaugh, he needs to do so with a clear building. The last thing he can afford is to make this mistake again, but it comes with a massive risk. What if he truly wants to keep McDaniel, fires him for the Ravens' HC, and is left at the altar like he was with Jeff Fisher?

All of it is possible, and there is no way Harbaugh joins the Dolphins or agrees to without McDaniel being on the street first. The Dolphins may very well have more than casual interest in Harbaugh, but they have to be prepared to lose out on him as well.

It may be the gift horse Miami has needed for decades, or just the one for Dolphins fans who want McDaniel gone.