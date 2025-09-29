New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields will take on the Miami Dolphins for the first time as a division rival on Monday Night Football.

However, it's not the first time Fields has taken on the Dolphins as the starting QB, and he'll look to repeat history in order to help the Jets come away with their first victory in 2025.

Fields has squared off against the Dolphins just one other time in his career, but he made it a memorable one. In November 2022, Miami took on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Fields' second NFL season. And in the game, Fields would go on to set an NFL record with his legs.

Justin Fields set the NFL rushing record for a QB in first meeting with the Dolphins

The Dolphins would still eek out a win in a shootout, but Fields did everything he could to try and help the Bears pull off the upset. While his 17 of 28 passing for 123 yards were far from impressive, he did throw for three touchdowns. Moreover, it was Fields' rushing ability that torched Miami on the day, as he scored another TD on the ground from 15 carries for 178 rushing yards.

Fields' rushing yards total broke an NFL record for a quarterback that had previously been set by Michael Vick, and it still stands to this day.

Thankfully, the Dolphins still came out with the victory, but it was because of their explosive offense that was taking the league by storm at the time. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for over 300 yards on the day, and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 228 receiving yards and two scores.

Since the 2023 season, though, the Dolphins' offense has been a shell of its former self. In Week 2 of this season, Tua did throw for 315 yards vs. the New England Patriots, but he's thrown for less than 150 in his other two outings. Hill and Waddle have stepped up in the last couple of games, but the former has finished with less than 50 receiving yards in two of Miami's three games so far. Likewise, Waddle hasn't yet reached the 70-yard mark in 2025.

Dolphins defense is worse than 2022

Tagovailoa has drastically regressed as a quarterback and has seemingly pointed the blame at everyone but himself. In the process, he essentially forgot that Cam Newton played quarterback and was an NFL MVP.

To make matters worse, Miami's defense has fallen to a bottom-five unit in 2025. Through three games, they've allowed 435 rushing yards (4.5 average) and have yet to create a turnover. They've also forced just three punts on the season.

Fields is far from an elite QB, but his mobility makes him dangerous. And while he's unlikely to go for 178 on the ground again, he could make it another long night for the Dolphins' defense. Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver wasn't here for the 2022 meeting, but that team had Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, and Jevon Holland, and Fields still had a field day. Meanwhile, today's team is rolling out Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis, and rookie Dante Trader Jr.

Several within the Dolphins' fan base believe this will be a runaway win for Miami. However, outside of a shutdown from the Buffalo Bills, New York's offense has been able to move the ball against defenses better than Miami's. It should come as no surprise if Fields and the Jets' offense continue to churn on Monday night.

Unlike in 2022, I'm not sure if the Dolphins' offense would be able to keep up this time around if that were to be the case. Thus, a Jets victory at Hard Rock Stadium is definitely within the realm of possibilities. And to be honest, that would probably benefit the Dolphins in the long run.

Fields is a popular fantasy streamer heading into Week 4, and it makes sense why. He made a name for himself once against the Dolphins, and he very well could do it again on Monday night.

More Dolphins News and Analysis