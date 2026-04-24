Kadyn Proctor just said what Dolphins fans didn't want to hear

If Miami Dolphins fans were on the fence with draft pick Kadyn Proctor, he may not be giving them many reasons to get on his side.

Proctor has been compared to elite NFL tackles, but every single one of those comparisons comes with an "if." For every play that he excels at, he fails at two. There are a lot of inconsistencies in his tape. What is attractive is his size and physicality.

The question fans want to know is, did Jon-Eric Sullivan make a mistake with the first pick of his GM career? Despite all the negatives, there have been positives, but Proctor may have just made the one comment that will have fans questioning the choice more than they already are.

Miami Dolphins' Kadyn Proctor admits he isn't ready to play all three downs

Speaking with the media after his selection, Proctor said he needs to lose some weight to play as a three-down lineman, and that isn't good news.

Proctor said if he can keep his weight below 350 or 355, he can play every snap "and be the explosive guy I know I am." Proctor said he can play anywhere Miami wants him (guard or tackle). So Pat Paul, Brewer, Jackson, Proctor and Salyer or Jonah is your 2026 Dolphins o-line. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 24, 2026

His eagerness to play outside or in is great, and what the team needed to hear. But there is concern over his weight, and if he can't stay on the field in the South Florida heat, the Dolphins are already losing.

Fans are having visions of Proctor walking off the field to take a break from the heat, or to wear out late in the game when the Dolphins need a big block for a first down. It's not what fans need to hear about the first player of the Sullivan era.

That has been a knock on Proctor. He doesn't play to his size, and his weight has been a concern. Nick Saban said that his weight is a problem and that he may not come in the best of shape. That is absolutely the opposite of what Sullivan and Jeff Hafley have spoken about this offseason.

There is a disconnect that fans are not getting behind, and it seems the concerns are right. Especially since Proctor himself is saying there needs to be a certain weight for him to play all of the snaps. Passing on Caleb Downs and Reuben Bain could hover over the franchise for a long time.