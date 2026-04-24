Kadyn Proctor's message to De'Von Achane is what every Dolphins fan needed to hear

New Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor may not be the choice many fans had hoped for, but he is going to have them running through walls soon enough.

Proctor's first comments after being drafted were not well-received by fans. He spoke about what he needs to do to be an every-down player. That raised eyebrows. What he said afterward will leave fans hitting their fists on their desks for a good reason.

Proctor told the media that the Dolphins will "Run the (expletive) out of the ball."

New Dolphins OL Proctor, just now: "I know we're going to run the [expletive] out of the ball. It's going to feel so good" blocking for Achane. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 24, 2026

Kadyn Proctor can't wait to block for Miami Dolphins running backs

The physical portion of Proctor's game isn't the problem. It's the consistency of it. He is going to be pushed in Miami, probably to the limits of his mental and physical ability. For all the negatives regarding his conditioning, his elite potential is hard to look past. Which is why he ended up a Jon-Eric Sullivan draft pick.

The Dolphins needed to get better along the front, and if Proctor can bring that energy to his play, the Dolphins' offense is going to get much better as a result. Proctor is a big lineman; he will eventually bookend the line with another big tackle, Patrick Paul.

Achane and Malik Willis are the early winners after the first round. They get the protection they desperately needed.

Miami's offensive line should be, on paper, Austin Jackson, Kadyn Proctor, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea, and Patrick Paul. The question is, can Savaiianea win his job, and can Jackson stay healthy long enough to make an impact?

Jamaree Salyer will have a lot to say in this competition, especially at left guard. Jon-Eric Sullivan has said that "Speed slows down, but big doesn't get small." That's a perfect way to describe Proctor, but he does need to shed some weight and keep it off.

If there is one thing to like about Proctor, it is that he excels in run blocking and can drive big defenders off the line with little effort. That gives Achane a lane, if not two to choose from.

It's possible, if not likely, that Sullivan adds another offensive lineman on day two, but if not, expect it on day three.