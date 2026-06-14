Lamar Jackson rumor could open the door for massive Dolphins move in 2027

The Miami Dolphins need a franchise quarterback, and there is no guarantee that Malik Willis can deliver it. Quinn Ewers is on pace to be a great backup, but he, too, has a long way to go before he proves he can be more.

Miami is expected to have an interest in a rookie QB in next year's NFL Draft, perhaps as early as round one. That leaves the Dolphins in a good position to land a top prospect, but there is a situation brewing in Baltimore that could change those plans.

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are once again at a contract impasse that could lead the quarterback to request a trade. Jason La Canfora notes that with the new deal for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens may be against a wall.

Lamar Jackson has previously had interest in joining the Miami Dolphins

Jackson is a South Florida native, so joining his hometown team might be a dream come true for the two-time NFL MVP. It might be a dream come true for the Dolphins and their fans, as well.

At first glance, it's hard to imagine the QB wanting to come to a team with little chance of winning in the immediate future, but the Dolphins will have money to spend next year and are rebuilding their roster quickly. Jackson would fill one of the biggest holes on the team and end a decades-long search for a franchise quarterback.

"If he’s not signed by Week 1, I don’t think he’s back (in 2027),” one longtime personnel executive told La Canfora.

The national journalist is on to something here. Jackson has had to pry money from the Ravens, and it had nothing to do with John Harbaugh. Jackson is one of the best QBs in the NFL, but something continues to be disconnected in Baltimore.

The team has consistently deprived him of top WR talent while focusing far more on their run game. Jackson has made do with a revolving room of receivers as the Ravens have spent cap resources more consistently on other positions.

Would the Dolphins have an interest in Jackson? They should. Despite their belief in Willis, there is no guarantee. Landing Jackson would be expensive, perhaps more than the Dolphins have ever spent on a player via trade.

The Ravens would demand multiple first-round draft picks and more. The Dolphins are not likely to give up their first-round picks, given the fact that they are expected to be high. That being said, would the Ravens take a top-three pick and Willis along with day two picks? Would the Dolphins view that as too high?

This year is going to be interesting as it relates to Jackson. If he doesn't get a reworked contract and asks for a trade after the season, the Dolphins will be a top speculative landing spot.