Latest Lamar Jackson report has red flags the Dolphins can't ignore

The Miami Dolphins are expected to try to move Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. They will need a starting quarterback. One veteran, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, might become available.

The thought of Jackson running the Dolphins' offense has playoffs written all over it, but a new report on his current status with the Baltimore Ravens may be enough to throw ice water on the idea of making a move.

According to the Baltimore Sun, head coach John Harbaugh may have lost confidence in the QB for reasons the Dolphins shouldn't ignore, especially if they are looking in his direction to replace Tagovailoa.

Miami Dolphins may want to scratch Lamar Jackson off their list

The Sun is reporting that Harbaugh is growing tired of Jackson's off-field issues. It may be a reason for the way the Ravens' season turned out.

" The Ravens should explore all options. It’s clear that coach John Harbaugh has become tired of Jackson, even though he builds him up after every game. He has to, or Jackson will go into his own self-exile." Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun

There are also rumors that "Harbaugh is reportedly growing tired of Lamar Jackson’s diminishing work ethic and immaturity that includes late-night gaming and falling asleep during team meetings."

Harbaugh was forced to address the issue ahead of their week 17 game against the Packers. A game that Jackson might miss. Harbaugh dismissed the notion, calling his relationship with Jackson an "A+."

In responding to a column in The Baltimore Sun, John Harbaugh said his relationship with Lamar Jackson is “A-plus.” pic.twitter.com/11297c16tv — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 24, 2025

The Dolphins, who may have an interest in adding the QB this offseason, should at least consider the rumors. The South Florida scene is one that has taken down quite a few athletes over the years. How would Jackson handle the Miami nightlife?

Miami needs a leader at the position, someone who will hold the other players accountable. On the field, when healthy, Jackson is a two-time MVP, but the 8-year veteran is showing signs that he is not Superman.

Still, Jackson's resume speaks volumes, and if the Dolphins were to land him somehow, he would instantly be the best QB the Dolphins have had since Dan Marino. The question is, what version of Jackson would the Dolphins be getting?