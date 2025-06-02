Latest Dolphins ranking utterly disrespects the roster (and fans should be furious)

Yes, the Miami Dolphins were not a good football team in 2024. They were hit with injuries, bad personnel decisions, and questionable coaching. The on-paper roster alone should have delivered better results.

Apparently, no one wants to talk about potential when it comes to the 2025 season, and clearly, Pro Football Focus doesn't want to listen to anyone talk about the Dolphins' on-paper roster. Miami has a good roster. Sure, it has holes that will likely get bigger when Jalen Ramsey is traded, but how bad are they? Really?

PFF ranked each NFL team's roster ahead of the 2025 season, and they didn't think too highly of the Dolphins.

The Dolphins ranked 24th in the PFF list, but at least they were ahead of the New England Patriots (26th) and New York Jets (28th). PFF doesn't get it all right, though.

The stat site says the Dolphins' biggest weakness in 2024 was actually their best strength: the passing game. PFF claims the Dolphins regressed in 2024, and they did, but the personnel hasn't changed much since 2023, when they were one of the best in the league.

The injury to Tua Tagovailoa was a big reason why Miami regressed last year, so basing this rank on a roster unit that suffered an early-season setback doesn't make sense.

Pro Football Focus continues the national disrespect of Dolphins

Wide receiver is the strongest position on the Dolphins' roster. Had PFF pointed out the ugly secondary situation, it might have been easier to believe. Like most NFL coverage, Tua Tagovailoa remains the focus of this season's win/loss totals. I would agree with that, but not to the point of ranking a roster so low.

They also give Patrick Paul the "X-Factor" designation. He is quite literally an unknown. He is basically a rookie with a little experience.

Miami's offense still has Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Jonnu Smith (for now, at least). The rushing attack is led by De'Von Achane, who will run behind an improved offensive line.

If PFF is willing to rank the Dolphins based on what they may be without their starting QB, maybe they should have ranked it off him staying healthy.

