Latest Dolphins trade speculation would be a total mistake

The Miami Dolphins shouldn't be buying prior to the trade deadline unless it is for depth players to help them through the season. Looking for starters now would be a mistake.

After Miami lost Tyreek Hill for the season on Monday night, many fans and many more in the media have been speculating on what the Dolphins might do to replace him. Now, only days after poaching injured receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. off the Saints' practice squad, one prediction has Chris Grier going after another.

Pro Football Sports Network believes the Dolphins are an ideal landing spot for Saints star receiver Chris Olave. Would this be a smart move?

A trade for Chris Olave would make little sense for the Dolphins

"Chris Olave is a talented former first-round pick who would make any team better, and for a team to lose a star like Hill, bringing in a low-cost option with a year and a half left on his contract will help this team stabilize and focus on the goals that they have for the remainder of the season. They have another strong option in Jaylen Waddle, so he wouldn’t come in and have to be the entire offense, but he would help a pass-heavy scheme not suffer, and potentially unlock the potential Olave flashed earlier in his career."

Olave opened his NFL career four seasons ago with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. In 2024, the top Saints WR fell to just 400 yards due to missing nine games. Through four games this season, he has 185 yards and one touchdown.

On the surface, this would seem like a good move for Miami who will need to replace Hill next offseason. Either through the draft or free agency, the Dolphins don't have a replacement on the roster; they have solid fill-ins and depth, but not a starter.

So why would this not be a smart move? For starters, Olave is in his final year of his rookie contract. The Saints picked up his fifth-year option, but that means Miami would have to pay somewhere around $16.8 million, a bargain compared to Hill's salary. They also wouldn't trade for him without wanting to sign him to an extension, so that's another variable to consider.

Another issue is the future of Chris Grier. Grier is not making moves to save his job or even implying that his job is in jeopardy. There is still speculation that Grier may step back from the general manager position and take on another role within the organization, leaving Marvin Allen to assume the role.

Whatever happens with Grier, trading for Olave would be a band-aid fix on offense that doesn't really need him right now.

