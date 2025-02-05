Latest Jevon Holland free agency prediction would infuriate Dolphins fans

It's never fun when a member of your favorite franchise bolts to a division rival, and Miami Dolphins fans have seen their fair share of it happening. Now, one network is predicting it will happen again.

Jevon Holland won't be a member of the Dolphins unless Chris Grier gives him a huge contract in the $75-80 million range. The Dolphins can't afford another big-money contract, and that means Holland is all but gone.

Holland may prefer to take the biggest offer in free agency, and that is perfectly fine; he needs to, and that should be on his mind, but a division rival?

CBS Sports is predicting that Holland will sign with the New York Jets.

Jevon Holland would follow in the footsteps of Dolphins fans favorites of the past

They believe Holland would be a perfect addition for new head coach Aaron Glenn, who will be revamping his secondary.

"Holland didn't have some incredible campaign in 2024. In fact, it was the first season in which he failed to record an interception. However, Holland is just 24-years-old, and has the versatility you want from a safety," writes Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.

If Holland heads to the Big Apple, it wouldn't be the first time Dolphins fans had to watch a favorite player do so.

While Wes Welker went and played for the New England Patriots, it wasn't his fault, as he was traded. Of course, nothing was more heartbreaking than watching Jason Taylor line up for Gang Green.

Holland may not have made the same impact in Miami, but he has been a fan favorite over the last four years, and watching him leave will be another one of those NFL business decisions that we all have come to know and expect in the offseason.

The Jets would make sense for Holland, but he might be more inclined to return to the West Coast, where he played high-school ball before heading north to Oregon for college. If he does opt for an AFC East team, it will make for interesting head-to-head matchups.

