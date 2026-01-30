Latest Mel Kiper mock draft will have Dolphins fans seeing visions of Chris Grier

Last week, Mel Kiper released his latest first-round mock draft, and already Miami Dolphins fans are taking deep breaths.

There is no question the Dolphins will enter this draft looking for playmakers on both sides of the ball, but there is a better than average chance that Miami's first pick comes on the defensive side of the ball. After trading Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles, a massive hole on the boundary exists.

This wasn't lost on Kiper who has penciled in Auburn's Keldric Faulk as Miami's pick at number 11.

Miami Dolphins could take DE Keldric Faulk with the first pick of the Jon-Eric Sullivan era

Faulk isn't a bad choice for the Dolphins, who absolutely need edge help, but 11 is far too high for a guy who doesn't play every down with the same desire. Most evaluators see a solid player who can be developed. He has high potential, but Dolphins fans are tired of Miami wasting draft picks on players with "upside" and "potential."

The Dolphins' new regime is preaching toughness and aggressive play. They want "football guys" who eat and drink the sport 24/7. That isn't Faulk, not yet. Even Kiper admittedly isn't sure of his own selection.

"I thought about cornerback here, and Tennessee's Jermod McCoy might make sense, but I just wasn't ready to pull the first CB off the board." Mel Kiper

It will be interesting to see what options the Dolphins will have when they are on the clock. McCoy is a player that everyone believes will be available. He would be the first CB off the draft board, but he comes with a history of injuries that the Dolphins would be better off avoiding. Caleb Downs, the Ohio State safety, also makes sense for Miami, especially if they start fielding calls about Minkah Fitzpatrick, as some have speculated.

In our own recent mock drafts, we have looked at Sullivan going with the offensive line. It appears now that Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa, both offensive tackles, will be off the board before Miami picks, as they continue to see their stocks climb.

Sullivan has to keep his mind open for the best player available and avoid getting pigeonholed into filling needs over talent. Something Chris Grier did far too often.