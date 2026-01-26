Latest NFL mock draft gives Dolphins a game-changing WR weapon

Now that the Miami Dolphins have settled on a new General Manager and Head Coach, the focus moves towards how to improve a disappointing roster. With several key veterans set to hit free agency or be traded/cut, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley have their work cut out for them.

With limited cap space and Sullivan's background as a member of the Green Bay Packers, free agency is unlikely to be eventful for Miami. Where we can expect much of their new talent to come from is from the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. With eight selections, including three third-round picks, they will have the chance to add multiple contributors to a roster in desperate need of them.

Their first round pick, slated to be 11th overall, will be most vital. It will be the new regime's first opportunity to prove they can make the right decision with a premium pick, something former GM Chris Grier struggled to do at times.

In a recent first-round mock draft from fansided.com's Cody Williams, he chose to add a new playmaker for whoever the Dolphins' next quarterback will be, nabbing USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Latest NFL mock draft brings dynamic USC wideout Makai Lemon to the Miami Dolphins

With WR Tyreek Hill set to be cut and the Dolphins looking to move on from embattled QB Tua Tagovailoa, finding more talent at both positions should be at the top of Sullivan and Hafley's to-do list this offseason. As far as the draft is concerned, the QB position is...thin, to put it nicely.

The WR options are far deeper and more talented, with multiple prospects expected to go in the first round. Williams chose to go with Lemon, citing his ability to offer many of the skills No.1 wideout Jaylen Waddle does not.

"While not a big-bodied player, he can be a do-it-all weapon, especially alongside Jaylen Waddle, in the Miami offense", Williams said of the 5'11", 195-pound Lemon.

I agree with the idea that Lemon could be the perfect complement to Waddle. He is likely to be confined to the slot for the majority of his NFL snaps, but he is the ideal modern slot receiver in the mold of a player like Amon-Ra St. Brown. That isn't to say he will be as good as his fellow USC Trojan in the NFL, but he would give whoever the starting QB is in 2026 and beyond a reliable target in must-have situations.

Fans may argue that Miami should simply go best player available with their top pick, but it's possible Lemon also fit that description. This draft is considered one of the weakest in recent memory by many evaluators, so even a slightly limited player like Lemon could be viewed as one of the best players on the board at pick 11.