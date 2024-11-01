Latest Zach Sieler injury update gives Dolphins a glimmer of hope for Week 9
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins missed Zach Sieler in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. The team's top defensive lineman was poked in the eye during a practice leading up to that game. The injury was so bad that, according to reports, he fractured the orbital bone.
The fear was that Sieler could miss significant time and possibly need surgery. This week, the Dolphins got some good news on his injury. Speaking with the media, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Sieler would not need surgery.
Will he play against the Buffalo Bills this week? That is a big question McDaniel isn't ready to answer, but he hasn't been ruled out yet.
Sieler hasn't practiced yet this week, but there's still time between now and Sunday's game. At least we are talking about the potential of him playing, which didn't seem likely a week ago.
Zach Sieler is desperate to play in Dolphins' Week 9 matchup vs. Bills
McDaniel went on to say that Sieler "desperately wants to play in this game." The Dolphins would benefit from him having him on the field. The first game against the Bills in Week 2 was another blowout loss for Miami, but it was running back James Cook who chewed up the Dolphins' defense, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns.
Cook only rushed for 78 yards but two of his attempts went for touchdowns, and he caught another touchdown, giving him three on the day. The expectation is that Cook will again be a focal point of the Bills' offense again this week.
Sieler not practicing so far this week isn't a great sign for his availability against the Bills, but the Dolphins haven't placed him on injured reserve, which would keep him out for a minimum of four games. Hopefully, he won't be out for long.