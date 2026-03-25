Lavonte David's retirement could be great news for Dolphins' draft strategy

The Miami Dolphins don't need to address the linebacker position early in the draft, but they are expected to look at the position in round three or four. With the Lavonte David retirement news, the Buccaneers could be in a position to steal a Dolphins' target.

David announced his decision to retire on Tuesday afternoon. A 14-year career that all played in Tampa Bay. That's rare in today's NFL. For many years, there were rumors that David would join the Dolphins, but he kept signing extensions to stay in Tampa.

With the draft now the most likely place for Tampa to find a replacement, what does that mean for the Dolphins' plans at the position?

Miami Dolphins draft plans may have just changed after Lavonte David retirement

The Dolphins are reportedly interested in Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Hill is considered a round-two talent with a potential early-round-three fall. His resume is enough to impress a team like the Buccaneers, who pick three spots after Miami in round two.

The Buccaneers could look to C.J. Allen at pick 15. The Georgia linebacker is considered the second-best at his position, behind consensus top-10 pick Sonny Styles. This is where it could help Sullivan.

The Dolphins are not going to use their 11th overall pick on a linebacker, unless Styles falls. The Cowboys, however, could. Drafting one pick later, the Cowboys are looking for linebacker help, so much so that Jordyn Brooks' name has been mentioned internally.

If the Buccaneers believe Dallas will draft Allen at 12, they may call Miami to get in front of them. If that happens, Sullivan would be out of his mind to pass on the opportunity. Moving down four spots shouldn't hurt his draft intentions.

The Dolphins are most likely to look at round three, where they have multiple draft picks. If the Buccaneers don't land Allen early, however, they could target Hill in round two. That would take away another option.

David's retirement has opened the need for another team to draft a linebacker. It's more competition for Miami, but overall, the best outcome could be the call from Tampa in an effort to move up.