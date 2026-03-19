Dolphins fan-favorite veteran's future isn't so bright after roster purge

The Miami Dolphins rebuild is in a wave-one swing with more moves to make as the offseason continues. When the 2027 offseason arrives, there will be smaller but no less important decisions made on several other rostered players.

By now, it has become clear that if your name wasn't mentioned by Jon-Eric Sullivan, you may not have a future with the Dolphins. Austin Jackson shifted money around to give the Dolphins more cash flow this year, but it also means his 2027 season is voidable. Yes, he will be gone after this season.

Of all the moves Miami has made, Zach Sieler has not been touched, but his contract isn't good for the Dolphins. That changes next offseason. Sieler, one of the best players on the Dolphins' defense, isn't going to last long when 2026 concludes.

Zach Sieler and Austin Jackson will lead the list of names released after the Miami Dolphins' upcoming season

Jackson is a no-brainer. His cap hit next year will be $12.8 million, but Miami isn't going to pay that. As a post June 1st release, Miami saves nearly $8 million with $5 million in dead money. They knew this would be their best route out of the deal.

That brings us to the real story here, Sieler. Sieler is a fan-favorite that everyone loves. He is a captain, a leader, and the most productive defensive lineman on the roster. He is also expensive and not likely to see a new contract. Miami can do itself and Sieler a favor: trade him to a contender before the 2027 season starts, or release him as a post-June 1st cut.

The Dolphins have not approached Sieler about a restructured deal. It wouldn't provide much for the team if they did. He would need to take a pay cut, and his agent said he hadn't been approached as of a month ago.

As of the time of this writing, Sieler will count the most toward the cap next year. His leading figure of $20 million dwarfs Jordyn Brooks' current $5.7 million. The Dolphins are not going to carry this, even if they can.

Releasing Sieler as a post-June 1 will save $16 million in cap space while costing the team $4 million in dead money. Making his future more in doubt are the players the Dolphins drafted last season.

Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers are the team's future, even though they were not drafted by Sullivan.

Trading Sieler before June 1st would give Miami an $8 million return on the cap, but they would eat $12 million. Logic says that won't happen. If/when Sieler and Jackson are let go, the Dolphins will have eliminated every contract extension negotiated by Chris Grier, and it will become Sullivan's team once and for all.