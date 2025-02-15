Recent list states the obvious about underwhelming Dolphins position group

What took place during this season's Super Bowl should have taught Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier a big lesson about what needs to be a priority this offseason.

For some reason, Grier, in his infinite wisdom, has yet to fix the most obvious issue with his football team. So, when Bleacher Report recently shared what they believe needs to be the top priority for the Dolphins during the next few months, their suggestion shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

It's been very clear for a while now, and the Bleacher Report list is just another reminder that Miami has to absolutely fix its offensive line this offseason.

For most of the 2024 playoffs and the Super Bowl, the teams with good front lines on offense went the deepest in the postseason. The Philadelphia Eagles, now Super Bowl champions, relied on a fantastic offensive front all year long, as did the Kanas City Chiefs in their run to the big game.

That is something that Grier believes is in need of fixing. The question is, will he, and more importantly, is his idea of fixing the unit the same as everyone else's?

The Dolphins will most assuredly address the line this offseason. They have to because they are likely to lose both Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones in free agency. Jones has more potential and could be re-signed, but the best move might be to overhaul the two positions completely.

Miami already addressed the replacement for Terron Armstead, but they have to be certain Patrick Paul is ready to start. He was considered a project, and Grier took him in round two last year and kept him on the bench most of the season.

Miami Dolphins can no longer rely on quick release of Tua Tagovailoa to win football games

Mike McDaniel's one-dimensional offense has been exposed, and no one is afraid of their speed anymore. Last year was proof that even bad teams can take away Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, forcing Miami to rely on their run game. Without a great line, it's hard to run inside the tackles and that creates a disadvantage.

Miami likes to run to the perimeter as a result, and teams are finding ways to stop that as well. Simply put, the Dolphins need more physicality and meanness on the front line.

While Grier can say he needs to fix the line, Miami can very easily play the one-year contract game again and fill in the gaps with a cheap single-season rental. Dolphins fans don't have faith in this regime to fix the biggest problem they have.

