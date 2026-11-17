The Miami Dolphins continue to face adversity at every turn. They just lost to an Indianapolis Colts team whose only strength was the run game, and they are now looking for their third kicker of the year thanks to three missed kicks by Zane Gonzalez.

On top of all of that, Malik Willis' injury situation is still unsettled. Jeff Hafley confirmed to the media on Monday that surgery for his injured groin is still on the table, but that no decision has been made yet. The lack of certainty around his status could mean an extended audition for Kyle McCord, beyond the expected four games Willis is required to miss.

The Syracuse prospect exceeded expectations in Week 10, impressing with his performance after stepping into the role with little fanfare. Not only did he quickly become a key contributor, but he now stands out as one of the most intriguing players to watch for the remainder of the season and possibly into the future.

Kyle McCord has nothing to lose and everything to prove for the Miami Dolphins

Let’s face it: the Dolphins aren't making the playoffs this year, making it essential to start planning for the 2027 season. With Willis sidelined, the coaching staff now has a valuable opportunity to assess Kyle McCord’s potential as a long-term solution at backup QB or even as a starter.

This stretch allows the head coach to decide whether to pursue a new quarterback in free agency or the draft, or trust a 24-year-old who already knows the system and has proven himself in their system.

However, not everything is hopeful with McCord. Against the Colts, he made mistakes that he cannot afford to make. I'm not saying he should be condemned for a fumble or an incomplete pass, especially since he is just taking his first steps in the NFL in an official regular-season game.

The point is that, while he made mistakes, he also left some positive impressions that make us Dolphins fans wonder whether he could be the backup who stays to compete next year and establish himself in a potential QB battle next season.

The Syracuse prospect doesn’t need to become the next Patrick Mahomes or unseat Willis as the starter. If he can prove he can lead the offense, minimize mistakes, and maintain his competitive edge, that alone should be viewed as a victory for Miami. In a season full of setbacks, establishing a reliable backup quarterback would be positive.

Ultimately, the point here is that if Willis needs more time, McCord needs to be ready. However, he shouldn’t be judged by the games he might lose, but by his progress with the opportunities he gets while filling in.