Malik Willis' Dolphins debut gave fans plenty to think about for the future

How has training camp gone for new Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis? After a low-level offseason performance, Willis entered camp with a lot of questions. His slow start didn't impress anyone, including his head coach, who said he needed to see more.

On Friday night, Willis started his first game as a member of the Dolphins. He led the team on a 14-yard, 93-yard, seven-minute touchdown drive before taking a seat for the rest of the night. It was a fantastic debut for a QB who has been on fire lately in training camp.

Willis' camp has been so good that fans are seeing a potential franchise QB, and the media is asking the question: "What if he performs at a Pro Bowl level?" Despite the reports of struggles during the team's joint practice with the Commanders, expectations are continuing to rise for the QB.

Malik Willis could give Miami Dolphins GM the perfect draft scenario in 2027

Malik Willis the Pro Bowl QB

It's hard to imagine him making the Pro Bowl, but performing at that level isn't out of the question. If he does, the Dolphins won't necessarily win more games, but it would give Jon-Eric Sullivan a reason to pass on an early QB if Miami lands in the top five of next year's draft.

A stellar season by Willis could lead the Dolphins to draft the top WR, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. They could also trade down and gather more draft capital, something Sullivan covets. More importantly, the Dolphins would have a legitimate franchise QB on their roster. If Willis performs at this level in 2026, there is little question he is the guy.

Malik Willis the average NFL QB

Anything less than a Pro Bowl sets the Dolphins up to draft a QB early in 2027. If Willis is average, the Dolphins can pencil him in as the bridge QB in 2027 so that the player they pick as his replacement can sit and learn. Willis is at worst a great backup in the NFL, something the Dolphins haven't had in a while.

With the up-and-down play of Quinn Ewers, the Dolphins are not set at the position. If Willis can't cut it as a starter, maybe he can provide the Dolphins with the depth they need. Could he go from a low-end franchise-level contract to a backup contract in three years? That depends on Willis.

Malik Willis' camp is an illusion

We can't rule out the possibility that Willis' great training camp is due to the youth and inexperience of the Dolphins' defense. If we are going to clap our hands about how good he has looked, shouldn't we also look at the quality of play across from him?

The Dolphins' defense has big question marks, especially in the secondary. Fans and media members are giving Willis proper credit for his early camp struggles and his successes, but the season is a different animal altogether.

If Willis can't cut it, the Dolphins will pick in the top three, and that means they will have to select a quarterback early in round one.

The 2027 QB conundrum

It all boils down to Willis. If the Dolphins win games, they won't need to worry about taking a QB early. The class is deep, and spending a second-round pick on a QB could be just as good for Miami.

If the Dolphins pick in the top three and Willis shows promise, Miami could trade down, gain more picks, and use a later first-round pick to address the QB position, or even later in the draft.

Drafting a QB early isn't something fans or the team want. It means they failed, but it is the more likely outcome. Willis is taking ownership of the team, and it will ride to wins and losses on his legs, arms, and back. Win, and he secures his future; lose, and the Dolphins will have to secure theirs.