Matthew Stafford's primetime record makes Dolphins' task more daunting on MNF
By Brian Miller
There is something about primetime games that can bring out the best in some players. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of those players, and the Miami Dolphins need to take note.
On Sundays, the Rams quarterback is one of those guys who may or may not lead the team to a victory, but turn on the lights, and something changes. Stafford has played well when the game is on national television. This week, he will attempt to continue that trend against a Dolphins team that hasn't exactly looked good on the big stage.
According to Pro Football Network, Stafford has been better than just good in primetime contests for the Rams. Since swapping Detroit for Los Angeles, Stafford has had six primetime wins while throwing 15 touchdown passes and only three interceptions to earn a 122.3 passer rating.
Dolphins must have an answer to Matthew Stafford on MNF in Week 10
The Rams will have both of their top wide receivers healthy this week, and if Puka Nacua can stay away from another ejection, he will press the Dolphins' secondary all night long. Cooper Kupp is one of the best route-running receivers in the NFL.
If the Dolphins' defense struggles to stop Stafford, it could become a shootout, as Mike McDaniel's offense should have no problems putting up points on a below-average Rams defense that ranks 23rd in yards and 22nd in points allowed per game.
Miami's defense will be a significant key to this game, and getting pressure on Stafford may be the only way to stop him. The Dolphins have made only 10 sacks this season, the second-fewest in football. If Stafford has time, he will pick apart the defense.
The Dolphins could be without safety Jevon Holland again this week, who is questionable, but they will get cornerback Kader Kohou back. Miami faces a must-win game in Week 10. Then again, each of its final nine games is a must-win.