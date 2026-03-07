Maxx Crosby trade leaves Dolphins with one less worry on their 2026 schedule

In 2026, the Miami Dolphins will play the Las Vegas Raiders. They won't have to play Maxx Crosby, however. The Raiders are trading the Pro Bowl edge-rusher to the Ravens. Quinn Ewers has to be smiling.

Miami is going to struggle in 2026; there is no way around it. There is a youth movement on both sides of the ball. Uncertainty at quarterback and even special teams isn't without questions. The Dolphins, on top of it all, play one of the league's toughest schedules next season.

The trade of Crosby doesn't directly impact the Dolphins like it would for other teams in the AFC North or the AFC West, but given the questions on Miami's offensive line and the roster reset, not facing one of the league's best is a good thing.

Miami Dolphins will face a lesser Raiders defense after Maxx Crosby trade to the Ravens

In 2019, Crosby made waves when he said he did not want to be drafted by the Dolphins. He didn't like the coaching style at the time. Brian Flores was entering his first season with Miami as the head coach and was planning to run a wide-nine defense. Crosby reportedly didn't have a good pre-draft visit with the team.

In 2024, head coach Mike McDaniel was caught on a hot mic talking trash to the DE after getting Crosby to jump offside.

Despite his prowess on the football field, Crosby hasn't had a great career against the Dolphins. In four games, he has seven tackles and only one sack. Miami has done a good job of limiting his effectiveness against them.

The last meeting was in 2024 when the Dolphins beat the Raiders 34-19.

Like Miami, the Raiders are turning their attention toward the future beyond the 2026 season. It will be interesting to see the two clubs play against each other. The Dolphins could end up where the Raiders did at the end of the 2025 season, sitting with the top pick in the NFL Draft.

In addition to playing the Raiders, minus Crosby, the Dolphins, for only the second time in the last five years, will not play the Ravens. They will, however, play the Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, and Lions at home, along with their AFC East rivals. They will play the Broncos, Packers, and 49ers, among others, on the road.