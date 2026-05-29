Dolphins' 2025 fifth-round pick receives huge praise from Zach Seiler

Zach Sieler is the Miami Dolphins defensive line, or at least he was. Now he has help coming from an unlikely source. Following the team's OTA practices during the last week of May, Sieler spoke with the media, specifically about Jordan Phillips.

Last year's draft was all about first-round pick Kenneth Grant. The second-year player is hoping to bounce back after a lackluster rookie year. In all, the Dolphins drafted three defensive linemen, including Phillips.

So far, Sieler is impressed with the work ethic he is seeing in his teammate.

"He's worked his tail this offseason," Sieler said to reporters about his young teammate. "To see his growth from last year to this year has been incredible... you can tell the game's starting to click for him."

Zach Sieler raves about fellow Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

Sieler's confidence in the trio of younger players is good news for a Dolphins team that needs their front line secured. Phillips got off to a slow start because he wasn't seeing the field as much early in the season, but by the end of the year, his reps were becoming a lot more productive.

Phillips has the potential to be great. He possesses the size and physicality that should impress his new head coach, Jeff Hafley. With Zeke Biggers getting more work and also progressing, the Dolphins' front three of their defensive interior could give them a great rotational advantage.

Grant is the guy most fans will keep an eye on. He knows that his rookie season wasn't up to par, and he has vowed to work harder this year to take the necessary steps to become what Miami had hoped he would be.

None of their jobs are on the line, but the starting rotation could reflect the hard work that Phillips is putting in. Hafley has said he expects a lot of competition and vowed to start the best players. It will be interesting if a mid-round pick can jump ahead of the number one.

Competition should be excellent at the position when the pads go on in late July and early August. Miami's front should be one of the better units on the roster, but it will hinge on Grand and Phillips' development.

As for Sieler, he wants to be in Miami for his entire career, and he is embracing the leadership expectations the Dolphins are placing on seasoned veterans. If what Sieler is saying about Phillips is true, the Dolphins' defensive front could be better than anyone expected.