Miami Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft: Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion Scouting Report

The Miami Dolphins are embarking on another massive rebuild this offseason, and the 2026 NFL draft is where the work for new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will truly begin. Now that the roster has been purged of bad contracts (and poor culture fits), new players who fit his vision for the team's future can be drafted to replace them.

Armed with two first-round picks and seven total picks in the top 94, Sullivan has the chance to completely overhaul multiple positions across the roster. Based on his background as a member of the Green Bay Packers, I expect him to use his top pick at 11 on either an offensive lineman or a front-seven defender. Pick 30, however, could be wide open. That's where Texas A&M's KC Concepcion could come into play.

Concepcion is expected to go off the board somewhere in the 25-40 range, making him a potential option with Miami's second first-round pick.

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 5106

Weight: 196 lbs

Recruiting: 3-star, 567th nationally, No. 82 ranked WR

Positives

Smaller receiver but uber-explosive mover with elite quickness and acceleration

Despite a smaller frame, can attack the ball in the air well and converted 66.7% of contested catch opportunities in 2025, per Pro Football Focus

Explosiveness and toughness pair together to make him a dangerous run-after-catch threat

Willing run blocker despite natural limitations due to his size

Has serious upside as a punt returner and potentially a kick returner at the next level (18.2 yards per return, 2 touchdowns on 25 returns)

Separates consistently despite route running lacking refinement

Concepcion is a dynamic athlete with room to grow as a receiver. His athleticism allows him to win after the catch and separate effectively, despite needing to improve as a route runner. His potential as a weapon in the return game increases his value, as he may be able to impact the game on all four downs.

Negatives

Drops were a legitimate concern, with a 10.3% drop rate in 2025 (19 career drops over three college seasons)

Smaller frame may limit his ability to handle NFL physicality, particularly against bigger and longer corners

His route running is still a work in progress, relying too much on his pure explosiveness instead of nuance as a receiver

Never going to be an impact in the run game, even if the effort is there

Concepcion has his faults, but they are notably ones that may improve over time. His drop rate, while concerning, doesn't seem to be due to a true lack of ball skills. His route running will need to be tightened up before he will be able to reliably separate from NFL defensive backs. His size will be a limiting factor, but not enough so for him to fail because of it.

KC Concepcion NFL Player Comparison: Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders is my favorite comp for Concepcion, and Dolphins fans should be excited about the potential of adding a player like that. Sanders started his career as a backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he broke out after leaving for the Denver Broncos in 2014. He and Peyton Manning formed an immediate connection, racking up 2,539 yards and 15 touchdowns in their two seasons together.

Both he and Concepcion are smaller, but tough, receivers who thrive as downfield threats and as an underneath target who can create explosive plays with their RAC ability. The version of Sanders who dominated with the Broncos is a lofty comp, but I believe the Texas A&M standout has the ability to become that kind of player.

How KC Concepcion fits on the Miami Dolphins

The fit in Miami is a hard question to answer. On one hand, he would immediately be the most talented player in the WR room, which could mean a prominent role right away. On the other hand, he could use more seasoning and overall polish before being asked to be even a No. 2 receiver, let alone a No. 1.

Still, Concepcion will likely be the most talented pass catcher available by pick 30, if he is even available at all. If Miami wants to find a viable receiver for Malik Willis (that also has major upside), he should be heavily considered.

KC Concepcion NFL Draft Grade: Late Round 1

While I personally would be willing to take him in the middle of the first round, Concepcion seems likely to be a late first-round pick, if not an early second-rounder. His lack of size and drop issues seem destined to keep him a tier below the other top receivers in the 2026 class. That could be to the Dolphins' benefit.

Armed with picks 30 and 43, Concepcion could easily be available at one, if not both, of those draft slots. If a player falls that Miami can't justify passing on at pick 30, they could use one of their many third-round picks to move up from 43 for him if need be. If Concepcion does end up in South Beach, I have a strong feeling that he will become a fan favorite quickly.