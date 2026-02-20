Dolphins' 2026 NFL Mock Draft pick would confirm the tank is on next season

The Miami Dolphins appear ready to tear things down to the studs now that Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel are gone, and the combination of Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan coming to town may be the precursor to a rebuild that is going to spare no expense in terms of trying to reboot with a younger look.

Still, the Dolphins could set themselves up well for the future in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they are armed with the No. 11 overall pick and three third-round selections who could be used to select some solid long-term pieces.

In a beat writer-led 2026 NFL Mock Draft from The Athletic, Jeff Howe has the Dolphins using the No. 11 pick on LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. While Delane would be a quality addition to this roster, picking him might be a sign that Miami is waving the white flag before 2026.

Picking a cornerback that high, especially when this organization is in the middle of a massive siphoning away of talent, may make Miami more likely to essentially make 2026 a learning campaign before gunning for a more earnest contention attempt in 2027.

2026 NFL Mock Draft has Dolphins adding LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Delane would be a fine addition to this defense. In a year where the cornerback class is led by a player who missed all of 2025 in Tennessee's Jermod McCoy and a scheme-specific player in Clemson's Avieon Terrell, Delane is standing out as the clear top option in this group.

Delane should have no trouble forcing his way into Hafley's starting lineup, and he should be at the forefront of All-Rookie discussions. However, picking a cornerback at this stage over either a quarterback or an impactful pass rusher could be a sign that Miami is willing to take it on the chin in 2026.

Between a new coach coming in, the roster feeling the effects of years of Chris Grier-led mismanagement from a financial point of view, and the fact that two Super Bowl contenders in Buffalo and New England have emerged, Miami's prospects for 2026 aren't looking too hot.

Getting Delane could give them a tangible star-level talent they can build around in the immediate future, but with the lack of impactful players at positions of need, the Dolphins may need to prepare for a 2026 season that sees them more likely to vie for the No. 1 pick than the postseason.