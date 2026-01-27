Dolphins' AFC East rival makes most predictable HC hire possible

There is one less team looking for a new head coach, and the AFC East just kept some continuity in their ranks. It's not great news for Miami Dolphins fans hoping for a disastrous hiring.

The Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley a week ago, but the surprise firing of Sean McDermott left their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, without a coach. Now, they have their guy and didn't have to look far to find him.

Sources: the Bills are working to finalize a deal to make offensive coordinator Joe Brady their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/bUcj7nXHFC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2026

Miami Dolphins rival Buffalo Bills are tapping into Joe Brady's talents to be their next HC

Entering the 2026 head coaching cycle, Joe Brady's name was often mentioned around the NFL. An up-and-coming talent, Brady was high on a lot of lists, but he didn't land a job right away. Maybe that is because the Bills already made it known internally that he was going to be the guy all along.

Brady will bring continuity to the Bills and has helped Josh Allen reach new levels as their offensive coordinator. His job now will be to coach out his turnover habits, something that ultimately cost McDermott his job.

While McDermott is reportedly taking a year off, Brady will likely keep most of the coaching staff in place. The Dolphins have already poached their special teams coach, Chris Tabor, however.

With the move, the Bills are less likely to free-fall in 2026, something other AFC East fans were hoping for. The Bills flirted with Phillip Rivers and Mike McDaniel, but both candidates pulled out of the running.

McDaniel has landed with the Chargers, joining Jim Harbaugh as their next offensive coordinator.

No one should be surprised by the move, given the fact that the Bills had an opening and Brady is well-respected around the league. It would have been a horrible move had they let Brady go and hired someone from outside the organization.

The Bills and Patriots will remain the AFC East elite heading into next year. The Jets are still a mess and have defensive and offensive coordinators who won't call plays. In Miami, the rebuild will be underway with a lot of turnover expected.

Miami has been chasing Buffalo for nearly a decade, and now the Patriots have returned to the Super Bowl. This hire may not make the Bills more threatening, per se, but it allows them to keep things moving in a positive direction, something the Dolphins have to hope will soon be the case under Hafley.