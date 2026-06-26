Dolphins All-Pro defender completely dissed in latest top 100 NFL list

NFL Network has just begun revealing those who were voted as the Top 100 players for 2026, so naturally, every outlet has its own ideas of who is in the top 100. As Miami Dolphins fans, we would like to think our players deserve some extra love.

Reality soon kicks in, and we come to the realization that the Dolphins are a team in flux. That doesn't mean there aren't players worthy of being on a top 100 list, just not all the names we expect to be on them will be.

Over at CBS Sports, Pete Prisco took a stab at their own list. While it's likely a better overall attempt at the exercise, he omitted one of the easier players to justify putting on the list: All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Miami Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks left off CBS Sports' NFL Top 100 list

Brooks may not be the hands-down best linebacker in the NFL, but you don't lead the league in tackles by not being one of them. Brooks has had back-to-back stellar seasons with the Dolphins. Last season, he totaled 183 combined tackles, but that wasn't enough for a Pro Bowl bid. It still should have been enough to land a spot on any top 100 list.

Considering Prisco put Sauce Gardner on the list at 48, it's clear this list is not just about last season. Prisco said it himself, "His play wasn't elite last season, but the tools are still there." Then maybe he should have been left off the list. The same could be said for Nick Bosa, who missed all but three games last year.

It's clear this is a subjective list, but I suppose if I made the list and included Brooks, that would be subjective too.

They did add De'Von Achane to the list. The Dolphins runner came in at 44. Aaron Brewer was ranked higher at 31. I would have swapped the two of them, but I can't complain about the range they were slotted.

This should give Dolphins fans a bit more of an idea where Achane and Brewer will land on the NFL's Top 100 list. It also could mean Brooks doesn't get that recognition either.

The Dolphins' top inside linebacker has proved his value to the Dolphins, but until he receives a new contract extension, he will remain underrated by most around the league.