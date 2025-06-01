Dolphins linebacker mistake just got more painful after new PFF rankings

There is a lot riding on the health of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips in 2025. So much so, the Dolphins' secondary has become an afterthought.



Anthony Weaver, the Dolphins' defensive coordinator, believes the secondary will be fine this year because the front seven will keep pressure on opposing quarterbacks. In theory, that's a great way to look at things, but reality is a lot different.

Miami is banking on Chop Robinson having a big year in his second season. They are banking on rookie first-round pick Kenneth Grant adding more toughness to the defensive line. They are also banking a lot more on Phillips and Chubb staying healthy, and let's face it, if they don't, the Dolphins are going to have a big problem.



PFF recently ranked the league's top 32 edge rushers, and one ranking specifically should have fans staring down Chris Grier. Once again, the name Andrew Van Ginkel is haunting fans. PFF ranks the talented and versatile linebacker as the 17th best in the league. That's a good spot for a guy the Dolphins completely overlooked and whiffed on when they let him leave in free agency.

Phillips, however, comes in at a surprising No. 18 on the list. Usually, we could argue it should be higher, but considering he has missed most of the last two seasons due to injury, you could question why he is at 18 and not closer to the bottom. Phillips has the talent to be great, but his body can't handle the non-stop working out he puts it through.



A year earlier, Phillips was ranked 10th on that same list. Clearly, his injuries dropped him down, and despite PFF pointing out his potential, he needs to show it on the field while staying healthy.

PFF ranks Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb on recent list despite missing more than a full year

Phillips isn't the only Dolphins player earning a higher ranking than he probably deserves. Chubb is coming off an ACL injury that forced him to miss the latter weeks of 2023 and all of 2024. Chubb's ability isn't a question mark, but his durability at this point is.

Dolphins fans should be tipping their hats to PFF for ranking both Phillips and Chubb higher than they probably should entering this season, but they should also be doing the same for putting Chop Robinson on this list. Robinson comes in at 27th this year, and honestly, I would put him above both of his teammates, given their health situations.

Three Dolphins players found a ranked spot in the top 32, while two former Dolphins players, Van Ginkel and Kyle Van Noy, also landed on the list. Van Noy, who spent a short time with Miami, came in at No. 30.

