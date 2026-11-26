The Miami Dolphins have beaten the Jets once already this year, but Jeff Hafley told the media on Wednesday that the Jets are not the same team they faced a few weeks ago. Neither are the Dolphins.

Miami will be missing three of their DTs who helped beat New York; they will also be without Malik Willis, but after missing a game last week, safety Dante Trader looks to be good to go this week. That's good news for Miami's secondary.

Zayne Gonzalez played excellently last week against the Bills. He registered a sack and an interception, but the communication is much better when Trader is lining up next to rookie Michael Taaffe.

Dante Trader is a go for Sunday, barring a setback ahead of the Miami Dolphins game against the Jets

Trader has played well this year. He has developed into a consistently good safety who thrives on the physical changes Hafley brought when he became head coach. A position of need entering the 2026 offseason, Trader has given Miami confidence in his ability.

Trader spent last week listed as doubtful as he dealt with both a shoulder and groin injury. Ultimately, it kept him out of the game against the Bills. Miami is getting him back for the Jets, and that will bolster the secondary.

Trader isn't the only injury news this week. JuJu Brents is listed as day-to-day, and while he sat out practice on Wednesday, he could still see the field on Sunday. The Dolphins need him to be ready to go, but losing him for a longer period isn't ideal if they rush him back.

No other players of note were on the injury report. Hafley expected everyone else to practice on Wednesday. The team will re-evaluate Brents on Friday when they return to practice after Thanksgiving.

Miami is in a good spot despite losing Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeek Biggers between Weeks 10 and 11. They emerged from the Bills game much less banged up despite the game being a physical one.

The Dolphins will host the Jets on Sunday. It's the first home game they have played since the Lions were in town in Week 9. They will be back on the road for a trip to Denver next week.

Despite beating the Jets last month, Miami is still the underdog, as New York is favored by three points. The Dolphins still match up well despite the depleted defensive line and quarterback issues.