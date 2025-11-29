Dolphins’ approach to rookies is highlighting a deeper organizational flaw

Mike McDaniel is done with the bye week and back to focusing on football games rather than off-week prep. He is also back to speaking with the media about his players, games, and what the expectations are for the Miami Dolphins moving forward.

During his Wednesday media session, the Dolphins head coach was asked about the infectious nature of rookie Ollie Gordon. Gordon has become one of the best draft class surprises this season. Aside from taking over the number-two job behind De'Von Achane, Gordon is providing a more aggressive style of play that is starting to creep into everyone around him.

While Gordon has become a highlight, most of the other rookies are going through the ups and downs of entering the NFL. McDaniel spoke about all of them and how they are all delivering on the team's expectations, but in typical McDaniel fashion, he left many fans scratching their heads.

Mike McDaniel reveals low-level expectations for Dolphins rookies that fans can't get behind

Somewhere in his statement is a misguided attempt to prop up his class, but given the performances of most of this year's incoming players, it isn't the best accolade to give them.

"The rookies delivered on what the team needed them to be, which is passionate football-first teammates that are willing to accept that they are rookies and don't know anything." Mike McDaniel

Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips have struggled. Jonah Savaiinaea has been one of the worst-ranked players in the NFL, and Miami has not seen the consistency from the other players who have been thrown into the fire. Expectations for mid-to-late draft picks are understandably lower, but they have to be higher for players taken earlier.

The Dolphins, at least under Chris Grier during his nine seasons, have seen few players drafted by the team succeed. Those who have are typically allowed to hit free agency. McDaniel isn't a coach who is going to throw his players under the bus, but many have the rookies have underperformed this year.

Rookies should never be the biggest difference makers on a competitive team, but that's not what Miami has been anyway. It's time to rely on them more than ever and learn if they can be pillars of the organization.