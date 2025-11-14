Dolphins rookies are making noise at the most desperate time possible

Let's be honest, there haven't been a lot of things to cheer about this season for the Miami Dolphins fan base. The secondary has surprisingly been better than anyone thought, but the defensive line has been a major disappointment.

Chris Grier went all-in with fixing that problem when he drafted Kenneth Grant in round one and Jordan Phillips on day three. Neither has been playing well. There is, however, a trend that can't be overlooked despite the negativity. Both are starting to get better.

If the Dolphins are going to perform another Miami Miracle this year, they need their defensive front to continue playing well. Grant and Phillips continue to work toward shedding the early bust projections.

Miami Dolphins rookie defensive linemen are starting to shine just when the team needs them the most

Grant hasn't had a sack for five weeks now. His tackle totals are not eye-popping either. So far, he only has 20 combined, and only two of those were for losses.

What he is doing is bringing more aggression, which allows others to make plays. Fans are waiting for him to break out; that may not come this year, but the next four weeks will be interesting to see if his play on the field continues to move the needle upward.

Grant may not be making the immediate visual impressions, but his fellow rookie is. Phillips had three tackles on Sunday against the Bills, two of them solo. He, too, has only 20 combined tackles on the year. Like Grant, he too is slowly progressing.

The Dolphins need both to improve quickly. The season is far from over, and Miami still holds a slim chance at a postseason spot. It has been reported that Miami has only a one percent chance of making the playoffs, and that increases by one percent if they win their next three games. That's how far behind the Dolphins are.

If the two interior defensive rookies can continue their growth, the Dolphins may find themselves chasing more than just a ghost. Regardless, the drafting of Grant will be met with a poor reception from fans.

So far, he is another one of Grier's massive draft mistakes. A bust? Not yet, but if he can't continue to grow, he most assuredly will be labeled as such.

As they start to get better, so should the play of Zach Sieler, who got his first sack of the 2025 season on Sunday. Sieler has struggled next to the inexperienced rookie, as should be expected.