Dolphins are quietly showing their faith in this second-year defender

When Jon-Eric Sullivan assumed his post as the next general manager of the Miami Dolphins, his first transaction involved signing Omar Brown, a former undrafted free agent safety who had spent some time with the Green Bay Packers over the last two seasons.

Brown was signed to a futures contract, which is simply explained as an agreement by an NFL free agent or practice squad player that secures them a spot when the rosters expand to 90 players at season's end, with zero strings attached for the organization.

Many of the players signed this way are fringe candidates that teams would like a longer look at, though they don't usually prove to be major difference-makers. Unfortunately, Brown suffered an injury in training camp and was waived, ending his tenure with the Dolphins for the time being. The way Miami approached filling his spot, however, speaks volumes about a different player.

See, the Dolphins aren't exactly deep at safety. As things currently stand, they're expected to start journeyman Lonnie Johnson Jr. and second-year man Dante Trader Jr. at the position.

When Brown was waived, the Dolphins had the opportunity to sign any of a handful of veteran players who have had more distinguished careers to this point, namely Donovan Wilson, Taylor Rapp, or Jabrill Peppers. Instead, they opted to sign another undrafted free agent in Tanner Wall, a development that has Trader truthers rejoicing.

The Miami Dolphins are banking on a major leap from Dante Trader Jr. in 2026 — and they haven't been afraid to show it

With all due respect to Wall, few would consider him more than a long shot for the practice squad at this stage. Most undrafted free agents who remain unsigned by this time of year are available for a reason. In bypassing experienced veteran options, the Dolphins are sending a loud message to Dante Trader Jr.

It's been clear for a while now that Trader Jr. has been making major strides off the field under the Dolphins' new regime. Head coach Jeff Hafley wasn't shy in declaring him one of the team's leaders, a highly unusual development for a second-year fifth-round pick. It appears the mentorship of consummate pro Minkah Fitzpatrick last season really took hold for Trader, and he's putting in the work to have it translate to the field.

The 23-year-old had some highs and lows as a rookie. He played in all 17 games and wound up starting three, totaling 55 tackles, a pass deflection, a forced fumble, and one recovery. It was abundantly clear that his play style can be likened to a heat-seeking missile. He actively sought out contact and made his greatest splashes with emphatic hits.

Trader Jr. represents one of the greatest beneficiaries of Miami's extreme roster purge. As a young, cheap option, he was afforded a golden opportunity to become a starter in 2026 simply by virtue of being under contract.

It appears what he's been doing on the grass has Hafley and Sullivan impressed, as he remains the leader in the clubhouse for one of those starting roles. In the first training camp practice, Trader Jr. was credited by in-house media man Travis Wingfield for a nifty run stop that prevented a chunk play for De'Von Achane. He also flashed in coverage alongside another newcomer, Zayne Anderson, a duo that Wingfield noted was defending vertical routes well.

Trader Jr. was declared day-to-day with an undisclosed injury on Friday, but it's safe to say he's nearing the point of cementing his spot. The Dolphins' actions speak louder than their words. It's clear they have a great deal of belief in him — now the onus is on him to prove them right in the preseason, and eventually, when the games actually count.