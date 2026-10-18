Dolphins aren't likely to find help from available free agents during their bye

The Miami Dolphins could use an injection of experience at nearly every roster spot, but that doesn't mean the free agent market can provide them with their needs.

Options are limited heading into week 6, but there are still possibilities, especially if the Dolphins are looking for depth pieces in case of injuries or lackluster play. We are looking at you, Austin Jackson.

Nothing Jon-Eric Sullivan has done since the season started would lead any fan to believe he will look at free agents unless a player is waived or cut who might draw interest. The Dolphins have held workouts, but only a couple of additions have been made.

Miami Dolphins could look to free agency before their Week 7 game against the Jets

If the Dolphins were going to sign players, they would likely look at RB, OL, and TE offensively. Given the talent available, it's unlikely they would make a move that would bring applause from the fan base. In fact, if the Dolphins need to take a shot on one of these FAs, they are in bigger trouble than they already are.

Tight Ends

The Dolphins are riding Greg Dulcich and Will Kacmarek. Rookies Justin Joly and Seydou Traore haven't been tapped into yet. While they continue to develop, Miami's best options off the street, should they need them, are as follows.

Donald Parham - 29

Will Dissly - 30

Zach Ertz - 35

It's not a great list of options, and age is clearly a reason why these players are unsigned. Aside from Ertz, production has been average over their careers. If the Dolphins were handed a blow to the TE unit, they would likely ride with who they already have.

Offensive Tackle

This is a position worth keeping an eye on, at least until the NFL trade deadline passes on November 10th. There is a real possibility that Jackson ends up traded if the Dolphins can find a suitable return, but they will also dip into their own roster first because the FA list is incredibly thin.

Charlie Heck - 29

Trenton Scott - 32

Nicholas Petit-Frere - 27

Jonah Williams - 28

Jedrick Willis - 27

Offensive Guard

The Dolphins' guard unit may not be all that bad, which is a good thing considering the list of potential FA options.

Max Scharping - 30

Germain Ifedi -32

Robert Jones - 27

Evan Neal - 26

Ezra Cleveland - 28

Running backs

The Dolphins continue to churn through backup running backs because Jaylen Wright hasn't been healthy. So far this year, it's been the Ollie Gordon II show, and he has played well, but behind him there isn't much hope should something happen.

Cam Akers - 27

JaMycal Hasty - 30

Deneric Price - 26

Dameon Pierce - 26

Zamir White - 27

Joe Mixon - 30