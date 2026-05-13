Dolphins assistant lit a match and walked away with latest De'Von Achane update

De'Von Achane is probably, pound-for-pound, the best player the Miami Dolphins have. After an offseason that saw the jettisoning of likely future Hall of Famer Tyreek Hill, the uber-talented Jaylen Waddle, and standout defenders like Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the team is nearly unrecognizable. In any case, Achane survived the carnage, and for good reason.

The 24-year-old lit it up in 2025 to the tune of 238 carries, 1,350 yards (league-leading 5.7 average), and eight touchdowns. He supplemented those numbers with 67 receptions for 488 yards (7.3 average) and four more scores. The conversation around him has shifted to his contract situation (he's in the final year of his deal) and how the Dolphins will go about addressing it.

For starters, any extension talks would likely be tabled until June 1, when the Dolphins will get an influx of cap space from their release of Bradley Chubb. With a paltry $1.8 million in cap room, Jon-Eric Sullivan's hands are mostly tied. In any case, a new wrinkle has emerged in the saga, courtesy of a perhaps inadvertent admission from the Dolphins' new passing game coordinator, Kevin Patullo.

In Patullo's media availability, he was asked about Achane, and a slip of the tongue may have revealed another reason why the team hasn't rushed to the negotiation table.

"It's going to be really exciting to get [De'Von Achane] out there once he's healthy and ready to roll."

De'Von Achane is apparently still dealing with the injury that cost him the final game of the 2025 season

In Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Achane suffered a shoulder injury, though he was able to finish out the contest. In the following week, he missed Wednesday–Friday's practices en route to a "doubtful" tag for the season finale against the Patriots.

At the time, then-Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said: "Typically guys that don’t practice on Friday don’t end up playing. However, special circumstances so I’m not going to rule [Achane] out and he’s motivated to try to play, so I’m going to take the time with him as well.”

The team opted instead for the prudent decision and held Achane out of the meaningless finale. In any case, most believed the injury was not much of a concern. The fact that it was at least possible for him to play made it seem like it was a relatively minor injury. Now, hearing that four months later, Achane is still working to get healthy is slightly unnerving.

Barring a highly unusual career-threatening shoulder injury, however, the Dolphins shouldn't blink. Achane represents exactly the kind of player this team should be building around for the future. He's young, tough as nails, and has a proven track record of making NFL defenders look foolish with his lightning-quick moves.

The 2026 season appears to be tough sledding for Dolphins fans. Watching Achane slip through defenders like he's covered in butter might be one of the only things to make it palatable to watch. This newfound injury revelation notwithstanding, the Dolphins need to extend De'Von Achane.