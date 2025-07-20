Dolphins' biggest bust for 2025 has already become painfully obvious

When training camp opens next week with all players having reported, including second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea, the focus shifts from who will stand out to who will fight harder to make the roster.

Several players will enter camp with jobs on the line, while others will be shoo-ins for a roster spot. The problem is, some of those players who will make the team won't necessarily be productive.

There is one player on the roster who simply stands above the others when it comes to who will be a bust in 2025. The Dolphins believe he is ready, but nothing he has done up to this point that warrants that level of trust.

Cam Smith is already on notice from Chris Grier, who called him out earlier in the offseason. Grier said it is time for Smith to step up and that the team can no longer hold his hand. During OTAs and minicamp, Smith was again inconsistent. It sets the stage for an important training camp.

The Dolphins need Cam Smith to step up, but he is on the fringe of being a bust

Drafting Smith has been a glaring mistake by Chris Grier. In his rookie season, everyone blamed Vic Fangio's system, but in 2024, Fangio led the top-ranked Eagles defense while Smith was sitting on the sidelines in Anthony Weaver's system.

This will be the first time Smith has been in the same system since he was drafted. He has the talent, but has to wrap his mind around the playbook and the situations he will face. This is the greatest area of his struggles, as mentioned by local beat writers.

This is a make-or-break season for some in the organization, including Mike McDaniel. If they are relying on Smith to fill a spot left open by the Kendall Fuller release or the Jalen Ramsey trade, they may end up regretting that decision.

Smith has a long way to go in a short time. The good news, however, is that he may not be asked to do a lot.