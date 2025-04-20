Dolphins make bizarre choice to announce 2025 NFL draft selection

The NFL recently revealed who will be announcing some Day 2 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Miami Dolphins aren't exactly going with the big guns.



We all like everything Alec Ingold stands for. He has a great story and is a fantastic leader in the locker room. Chris Grier even remembered to name him in his pre-draft press conference. This year, he will be announcing the Dolphins' picks in either round two or three, maybe both.

Nothing against Ingold here, but is this the best the Dolphins could come up with? In the last couple of years, Dolphins fans got Larry Csonka and Richmond Webb. One Hall of Famer and one who should be in the Hall of Fame. This year, they are bringing in Ingold, an underused fullback.

Everything the Dolphins are doing this offseason feels like they are just phoning it in. With seven days left until round one kicks off, the brilliant social media team brought out the "Jason Sanders draft card."



I mean, I guess it makes sense. He was picked in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, wears No. 7 on his jersey, and is the only player remaining on the roster from that draft. But still, a kicker?

Miami Dolphins need to do a better job of improving their image

This year has been a horrible offseason for the Dolphins. They were supposed to be close to competing, last year was supposed to be nothing more than an off year. Instead, they have regressed, and their decisions in free agency are not giving fans a lot of hope for the draft.

Miami will have 10 draft picks provided they don't trade some or trade down to add more. They could also still move Jalen Ramsey for more draft capital.

Alec Ingold is a good guy to represent the Dolphins in any capacity, but at the draft, you want to see legends, and Ingold doesn't represent that excitement level that others could have easily brought.

