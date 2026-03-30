Dolphins bring in playmaking CB with South Florida ties for draft visit

Jon-Eric Sullivan has just about flipped over the entire Miami Dolphins roster since taking over as general manager. The team's group of corners is no exception. The only incumbents who played more than 100 snaps in 2025 are second-year, fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. and former Indianapolis Colts second-round pick JuJu Brents.

Sullivan made several low-risk, high-reward signings to augment the group, adding Darrell Baker Jr., Alex Austin, and Marco Wilson, but there is certainly more work to be done. An interesting theme among the additions and the returnees is that they're all 6'0" or taller. NFL insider Ryan Fowler's latest report of another Dolphins draft target — California's Hezekiah Masses — reinforces the unmistakable trend.

Standing at 6'1" and weighing 179 lbs, Masses possesses the measurables, and according to scouts, he also has the demeanor. Cornerback is one of the most difficult positions on the field, and the borderline-delusional mindset that seems to be a trademark of the league's best corners has been noted in Masses' film.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein summarized his tape thusly:

"Masses has taken a lot of snaps but his FBS-leading ball production came out of nowhere. He plays with a ball-hawking mentality, keeping his eyes forward. He’s able to mirror and match releases while disrupting route timing with well-placed jabs from press. He has an innate feel for challenging throws at optimal angles and plays ball over man most of the time. He’s fairly effective at anticipating route breaks but frequently mauls and invites penalties when the route doesn’t go as expected. Masses lacked explosiveness in his NFL Scouting Combine workout, which will need to be balanced against the competitiveness he showed on tape." Lance Zierlein

Hezekiah Masses burst onto the scene in 2025, and the Dolphins would be wise to pounce

Masses, a Deerfield Beach native, started his collegiate career at Florida International University, spending three seasons with the Panthers. At FIU, he totaled 105 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 12 passes defensed. His efforts earned him a call-up to the Power 4, and he hit the ground running at Cal-Berkeley. His 2025 campaign was truly absurd: 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and a whopping 13 passes defensed.

For his efforts, Pro Football Focus gave him an impressive 79.5 grade, which was certainly buoyed by his exquisite 59 passer rating allowed. His grade placed 91st out of 908 qualifiers at the position. PFF tabs him their No. 179 overall prospect (24th-ranked cornerback) in the class.

Adding a player like Masses is exactly the kind of move that winds up paying huge dividends. This isn't a player who is plateauing or coming off a down year — his ascension is tangible. Drafting ascending players at the perfect time is one of the things that makes great NFL teams.

Surely, Jon-Eric Sullivan knows this and that's why he's bringing him in for a visit. If all goes well, Masses could be heading back home come April.