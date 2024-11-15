Dolphins captain dropped the mic on DeShon Elliott after calling Miami soft
By Brian Miller
When DeShon Elliott went on a podcast earlier this week and opened a can of worms about the mental toughness of the Miami Dolphins, it opened the door for players to speak out against those comments.
Several Dolphins defensive players have already spoken out against his comments. Elliott said the Dolphins were "soft as f**k" last year and that they would never be a winning franchise given the Miami culture. He also said that several teammates gave up after last year's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Among those to respond to the former Dolphins safety was Miami team captain and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and he didn't hold back with his thoughts on what was said about his current team.
"Anybody can say anything, right? Define soft. I think the guys I'm going to war with everyday, I believe in. I know they're tough, and we're going to show it.
...DeShon, a guy I like [and] a good teammate when I was teammates with him, his opinion, for us, doesn't matter. His opinion, it means nothing to me.
What Campbell said is right. This team is not last year's team. Personally, however, I can see where Elliott might be coming from.
The Dolphins nosedived after that loss to the Titans last season, but last year's team was at odds all year long with former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who wasn't the type of coach that could alter his approach to bring out the best in his players.
Under current defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Miami is playing much more physically and are getting better the longer they are in the system. This is not the same team that was on the field last year, even if some of the personnel is the same. The Dolphins are also making changes.
Miami Dolphins not wasting time showing players the door who are not all-in.
Linebacker David Long, Jr. was released earlier this week after being named a captain at the start of the season. Last year he led the league at his position in tackles. This season, he was demoted and then released in a span of three weeks. Miami's coaching staff are holding the players accountable.
Campbell has been in the league for 17 years and he doesn't look as though he is stopping anytime soon. He helps bring out his teammates' best abilities around him, coaches them up, and holds them accountable by making them hold themselves to the same standards.