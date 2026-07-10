Dolphins can't ignore the nightmare scenario that could cost them Arch Manning

The Miami Dolphins made no attempts to hide their intentions of kicking off a roster rebuild this offseason. General manager Jon Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley are building the team from the ground up. Naturally, that has the Dolphins near the top of 2027 mock drafts.

Despite the offseason addition of Malik Willis, who hasn't exactly been set up for success, Miami is commonly paired with top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft class. For reasons that go far beyond his last name, Arch Manning is widely considered to be the top option.

But if Fansided.com analyst Austen Bundy is right, Manning might not be an option for the Dolphins. Bundy thinks that the star QB prospect could follow in his uncle Eli Manning's footsteps, potentially forcing his way out of certain landing spots.

Miami Dolphins' Arch Manning dreams may never become reality

In a recent article, Bundy said, "If 2027 is the year Arch Manning decides to enter the NFL Draft, fans should prepare themselves for more Eli Manning-like drama. It's clear the family gets what it wants when a child's career is at stake and considering which franchises are poised to be bad enough to earn a top pick next season, he should be weighing all options."

Bundy listed four teams that Manning may not want to play for, including the Dolphins. The current Texas quarterback has given no indication that he would be unwilling to play for the Dolphins, but the roster situation isn't the most welcoming in the league.

Miami currently has an unfinished offensive line, a barren receiver room propped up by promising rookies, and a glaring weakness at tight end. De'Von Achane is a star, but he can't produce an entire offense on his own. Sullivan has amassed enough draft capital to rebuild the unit, but there are very few proven pieces in place.

The Dolphins would be selling Manning on a house that hasn't been built yet. The rebuild might come together perfectly, setting whoever is under center up to thrive. Or, if the young pieces don't come together, the next QB could be in an impossible situation.

Manning isn't the only top quarterback prospect in next year's draft class. If he refuses to join the Dolphins, there are other options for Miami to turn to. But it would be a crushing blow for a team potentially holding the No. 1 pick to miss out on the top prospect.