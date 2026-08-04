Dolphins can thank a former first-round pick for the Clelin Ferrell addition

The Miami Dolphins needed extra edge help, and Clelin Ferrell needed a job. Despite having options elsewhere, the former 4th overall pick chose the Dolphins.

It's hard to get a read as to why a player would choose Miami when they are rebuilding, but Ferrell took the advice of a former Dolphins first-round pick to justify his decision.

According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, "His decision to sign with Miami was influenced by his best friend — Christian Wilkins."

Clelin Ferrell credits Christian Wilkins' love for the Miami Dolphins as his reason for signing

Wilkins, a Dolphins first-round pick who joined the Raiders as a free agent after five seasons with Miami, became best friends with Ferrell while the two starred at Clemson. When Ferrell asked him about the Dolphins, Wilkins gave high praise to the fans and the team.

"He said Wilkins spoke highly of the fans and the people around the building," Louis-Jacques said.

Ferrell is hoping to resurrect his own career in South Florida. He is on a one-year contract, hoping to land a bigger deal if he can earn a big role this year. He has bounced around the league since leaving the Raiders, never reaching the lofty draft status he entered the league with. He has spent his seven seasons with five different teams.

The fact that Wilkins told him the fans were great is a well-deserved nod to the team's supporters. There is no guarantee that Ferrell will make the final 53-man roster, however.

So far, through five practices, the edge-rusher has been relatively quiet compared to some of the other players who are also looking to make the roster, including two rookie draft picks and a highly-touted undrafted rookie, Mason Reiger.

In 2025, Ferrell spent time with both the Commanders and 49ers. He played in nine games but didn't start any of them. He had four sacks in eight games with San Francisco. It's the kind of production the Dolphins would love to get from a rotational veteran.

Ferrell has kept his head up despite the constant moves after leaving the Raiders. “It’s really not letting anyone set expectations for you," Ferrell told Miami media, "Just set expectations for yourself.”

It's a good philosophy to have, now he just needs to take advantage of the reps in practice.