Dolphins defender lands on a list that hints at stardom in 2025

In 2024, the Miami Dolphins were not a very good or consistent football team. Their draft class was also not heralded as all that interesting.



Aside from Chop Robinson, who was nominated for Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Dolphins' draft class was rather boring. That should be expected, considering Chris Grier drafted players who were not ready to start.

Entering the season, Miami fans thought they would see a lot more of Mohammed Kamara and Jaylen Wright. Miami traded up for Wright, and he hardly made an impact. Despite needing an edge rusher, Kamara spent most of the season inactive. The only player outside of Robinson who made any real progress was 6th-round pick Malik Washington.

Now entering their second season in the league, the expectations for those players are much higher. NFL.com analyst Marc Ross believes there are 10 candidates in the NFL who can break out in 2025. One of these players is Robinson.



Robinson got off to a slow start in his rookie season, but he picked up steam as the year continued, and by the time the season ended, fans and his teammates were doing his "Chop" celebration. The young first-round pick ended the season with six sacks.

Miami Dolphins could have more than just Chop Robinson break out in 2025

Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright didn't get many opportunities last season. Part of that was due to Raheem Mostert being on the roster. Now in his second season, the chances are he will be more involved in the offense.

Rookie running back Ollie Gordon could steal a few snaps away, but Wright will enter the year as the primary rotational back with De'Von Achane.

Second-year offensive tackle Patrick Paul can not be discounted either. In his rookie season, Paul was behind Terron Armstead, who managed to stay relatively healthy all season.

Paul was far from perfect when he played, but he showed enough that he could shine on the outside.

More Dolphins News and Analysis