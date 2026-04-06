Dolphins close in on long-rumored target with crucial pre-draft visit

When fans look at the Miami Dolphins roster, the most glaring need is in the secondary. Jon-Eric Sullivan has yet to give Jeff Hafley his boundary cornerback. That player will likely need to come from the upcoming NFL draft. One player has stood out as the most likely candidate for them at pick 11.

Mansoor Delane is expected to be one of the first corners taken in this year's draft class. On Monday night, he will meet with the Dolphins on a 30-visit. That visit will extend into Tuesday, per a report from Ian Rapoport.

#LSU CB Mansoor Delane, who impressed with a 4.38 40-yard-dash during his Pro Day, is visiting the #Dolphins on a Top 30 tonight and tomorrow and then the #Giants on Wednesday into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/21cOO2cI8q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2026

Miami Dolphins will host LSU's Mansoor Delane ahead of April's draft

Delane is running neck-and-neck with Tennessee's Jermod McCoy as the best corners in this year's draft. One of them should be available when the Dolphins select at 11th overall.

The Dolphins have been waiting to meet with the LSU standout. It was reported in March that they would bring him in for a 30-visit. Now, that is finally happening.

The draft isn't overly deep at the position, but there are good players through most of day two. Several players could sneak into the end of round one, and the Dolphins could look to bolster the unit with their pick at 30, but if Delane is on the board, he would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins.

Hafley has been a secondary-focused coach throughout his coaching career. That is a good thing for identifying talent he can develop, but the question of when they will address the position will remain unanswered until the draft.

The Dolphins will have options at 11, but they need to define their priorities. An offensive line makes sense, while an edge-rusher at that point would be reaching unless someone fell. Fans should expect Sullivan to be diligent with the direction he goes.

Miami has said they plan to attack the draft with a "best player available" approach. It would be hard to argue with Delane if he were still on the board.

Delane has the size teams covet in a corner, but he isn't without limitations. His instincts are better than his run support, which could be a problem in the open field. What he lacks in tackling ability, he makes up for with his coverage.

The LSU product excels in coverage. He can easily transition with route changes and has the speed to keep up with most receivers. A better fit in zone than man-to-man, Delane isn't going to take on bigger receivers physically at the line of scrimmage.

The Dolphins need to weigh this when they dig deeper into his tape. Can he be coached out of this, or can he add more bulk to his body? The Dolphins' need for corner help is clear, but if Delane doesn't check all the boxes during his visit, Sullivan needs to look deeper into the class, where he may find better options later in the first round or on day two.