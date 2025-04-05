How one Dolphins coach can guarantee himself a head coaching job in 2026

The Miami Dolphins believe they can get to the playoffs, and they believe they have the team to get beyond their first game when they do. They can believe what they want.

Until they can prove the moves they made this year, so far, will make them better in late December, on the road against a top team, with the playoffs on the line, we can't buy into what is being sold.

However, there is a chance for personal success. It's time to say it: If Anthony Weaver turns this defense into a top-five defense, he should have no problem getting a head coaching job in 2026.

Weaver will have to work with a defense that has little to boast about at safety, a cornerback unit that doesn't have a starting caliber safety to line up across from Jalen Ramsey, and he is missing starters on the defensive line. Add to that the depth he is lacking in many positions, and it is safe to say that Chris Grier didn't give him much to work with.

Miami is likely to use at least two of their first three draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, but is it fair to expect a rookie to step in and solve the problems that exist?

Anthony Weaver faces his toughest coaching challenge with the 2025 Miami Dolphins defense

Weaver is a good coach. He did well last year, and he was rewarded by being on the short list for head coaching spots around the league. If he can turn this team into something above average, it would be impressive.

The Dolphins truly need Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to be on the field, healthy. With them on the field, Miami's defense will be better, but the problem is getting them on the field.

In 2024, Weaver had Phillips for part of the season and didn't have Chubb at all. If that changes in 2025, the Dolphins' defense will look better, and Weaver will look better to other teams.

