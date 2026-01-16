Dolphins' colossal draft bust resurfaces with a surprising new team

There is a long list of Chris Grier mistakes that could take a Miami Dolphins fan days, if not weeks, to cipher through. From misguided salary cap spending, bad head coaching decisions, and, of course, the draft, Grier's past is now Jon-Eric Sullivan's mess to clean up.

Dolphins fans have created many mock drafts that would be more successful than Grier's actual drafts. Many of them were done a year before the draft actually took place. For one of Grier's former busts, the door of opportunity just opened again.

2023 second-round pick, Cam Smith has a new football team, but they don't play in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins draft mistake Cam Smith finds new opportunity in the UFL

For many fringe NFL players or guys that couldn't manage to land a practice squad job, the UFL has been an opportunity to grow and nurture their talent further. For Smith, it is an opportunity. Smith's drafting was universally panned from the start. Smith has signed on with the Columbus Aviators for the 2026 season.

LOCKDOWN AT CORNER 🔒



Cam Smith is heading to the 614 ✈️#UFLDraft pic.twitter.com/pRprcIp2pR — Columbus Aviators (@UFLAviators) January 15, 2026

Miami didn't have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, having sent that to the Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill trade. They needed help at several positions, but Smith was always an odd choice. For starters, Grier's son was on the South Carolina Gamecocks roster with Smith.

In Miami, Smith flamed out as quickly as he arrived. It took him only a few days in training camp to start getting on the bad side of then DC, Vic Fangio. He spent all but a few plays in the Fangio doghouse his entire rookie season. He played in just 20 snaps on defense his rookie year and then only 133 snaps in year two under Anthony Weaver.

In 2025, Smith began the season on the non-football injury list, and in September, after training camp came to an end, he was released. No other team took a shot.

Now, the still-young CB will try to resurrect a career that tailspinned at the NFL level. Maybe the UFL is a good spot for him, but it will still take commitment and maturity, something he didn't show with the Dolphins.