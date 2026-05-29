Dolphins continue playing with fire by passing on veteran reinforcements

The Miami Dolphins roster is being held together by a fresh set of Band-Aids in the form of 13 draft picks and 11 undrafted free agent additions. With work still to do on several positions, it seems as though Miami is in no hurry to get that fixed.

The Dolphins are conducting OTAs over the next two weeks before the long layoff before training camp begins, which will stretch into late July. While it's possible things change, for now it appears nothing is imminent. At least not according to Miami Herald beat writer Barry Jackson.

Jackson did some digging to find out whether the Dolphins are bluffing about adding veteran talent after June first, when nearly $20 million in cap space will become available. Jackson said they are not.

Miami Dolphins have no interest in adding veteran free agents confirms local beat writer

The biggest name that has been floated by fans and the media has been Rasul Douglas. Douglas joined the Dolphins days before the season started and immediately secured his boundary job. So far, it's been crickets.

"They have shown no interest in re-signing Rasul Douglas, their best cornerback last season."

Jackson also ticks off other names that Miami should, but currently doesn't have interest in. Dallas' Donovan Wilson, Buffalo's Taylor Rapp, and even Stefon Diggs. So far, Jackson's "digging" has turned up nothing.

The Herald's top beat writer made it clear that the Dolphins face a dual-edged decision. Sign veterans that might help them win a few more games, but at the risk of getting their younger players real-game reps. Dolphins fans may want to see what the younger guys can do and learn from, rather than pay a name to fill a void.

Miami's biggest problem is that even if they were to win seven or eight games, they would be out of the playoff hunt. This team needs top-of-the-line prospects, and getting a pick early in rounds one and two is critical to achieving that. The thought of winning at all costs might not be the best solution for a 2026 team that isn't going to shock the NFL.