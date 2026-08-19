Dolphins continue their search for QB depth with UFL standout

Malik Willis has the Miami Dolphins starting job locked down. Quinn Ewers has struggled and is now dealing with a groin injury that will keep him sidelined from preseason games for at least another week.

The Dolphins' depth isn't great. Days after they released undrafted rookie Mark Gronowski, they re-signed him. Currently, he and Cam Miller are the only two QBs healthy behind Willis. That could change soon, as the Dolphins have reportedly worked out UFL champion QB Chandler Rogers.

Rogers played for the Louisville Kings last year, leading them to a championship. He is the third UFL QB the Dolphins have worked out this offseason, joining Jack Plummer of the Orlando Storm and Austin Reed of the Dallas Renegades.

Miami Dolphins continue to look for quarterback help with only two healthy backups

Rogers played in nine regular season games for Louisville last year and two post season games.

Completions - 107

Attempts - 175

Interceptions - 3

Touchdowns - 6

Yards - 1,362

The stats aren't eye-popping given the pass-heavy atmosphere of the league, but he has some developmental traits the Dolphins could work with. He is quick with decent vision of the field and has good reactions to defensive adjustments, but in reality, he is a camp body who would fill a need and not much more.

The bigger problem for the Dolphins is that the backups are not performing at a consistently acceptable level. Ewers' struggles through camp were noticeable. Miller's camp has been a similar rollercoaster with more downhill drops than ascensions.

Miami can't afford to go into the season with just Willis and Ewers at the helm. While Ewers will be the backup on opening day barring injury, he is considered day-to-day, the emergency third. The QB may not be on the roster at this time.

Of the three behind Ewers, Miller has the best chance to earn a practice squad position.

The Dolphins' problems are the reason why many see Miami using a high draft pick on a quarterback next season. Regardless of what Willis does this year, Miami needs someone to develop behind him until his contract expires in three years. That draft pick would either take up a 3rd QB role for a season behind Ewers or take the backup job away from him, relegating him to third on the depth chart.

With other needs, adding a QB now only serves to have someone to play during preseason games. This week, Miami will likely start Willis for a series before turning it over early to Miller and then Gronwoski.