Dolphins continue to reshape the CB position with flurry of roster moves

The NFL Draft has always been a great time for fans, media, and incoming players, but there is a darker side that no one typically talks about. For several Miami Dolphins players, they are learning what that is.

While all the hype of a first-round pick and a late-round steal permeates the watercooler talk, there are current players who are watching their own dreams fade. At some point, the additional number of draft picks will cost someone their job.

On Monday, the Dolphins made several moves that will leave players looking for work somewhere other than South Florida.

Miami Dolphins release seven players a week after the draft concludes

The cornerback unit lost two members when Miami released Jason Maitre and Isaiah Johnson. Both were long shots to make the final 53, but they were expected to compete in training camp. They won't get that chance, at least for now.

In addition to the CB room, Miami trimmed an already unstable tight end unit. The drafting of Seydou Traore and Will Kacmarek was going to make it harder for some to make the team. It's probably a good move for Zach Kuntz to be let go now so he can find another team before camp later this summer.

At linebacker, there was going to be a move. Miami drafted Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis. They added Trey Moore, Max Llewellyn, and undrafted Mason Reiger to compete for edge rotation. Those picks have now cost Derrick McLendon and K.C. Ossai their jobs.

Surprisingly, however, the special teams unit took an early hit. The Dolphins released long snapper Taybor Pepper and punter Seth Vernon. While it is still possible they will add another punter and a long snapper, for now, the punting job is in the hands of Bradley Pinion, and the snapping duties belong to Tucker Addington.

More moves will be coming over the course of the next month or two. The Dolphins will begin rookie camp later this week and then work through more camps and OTAs until mid-June. From now until then, Miami will be shuffling the roster around.

June 1st remains the date to keep an eye on. Miami will get money from the Bradley Chubb release, which will allow them to sign their draft class, but they could also add some low-end veteran help.