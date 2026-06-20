Dolphins' contracts for 2026 all but reveal what's next for these veterans

The NFL is an ugly business, and with players getting more say in their futures than ever before, it is only going to get uglier. For the Miami Dolphins, having an owner willing to spend whatever it takes to win still doesn't fix the financial issues the team faces.

The trade of Jaylen Waddle was as much about cap money as it was about draft compensation. Dropping the dead weight of Tua Tagovailoa, Bradley Chubb, and Tyreek Hill was all about money, regardless of what they want to say about those players' future with the Dolphins.

2026 has been a purge of salaries, but Dolphins fans can't presume that it is over. 2027 could be nearly as ugly. Looking at this upcoming season, the salaries or statuses of several players, the writing is on the wall.

Miami Dolphins players who are playing their final season in South Florida

Austin Jackson

There is no hiding for Jackson after his failure to remain on the field throughout his NFL career. This is his last season with the Dolphins. The adjustment of his contract this offseason gave him more money this year, but gave the Dolphins a bigger out next season. Releasing him before June 1st will create a $12 million dead hit, but after June 1st, that drops to just $5 million and change.

If, and that is an incredibly big if, he can stay healthy all season, maybe Miami runs it back one more year, but the writing is clearly on the wall for Jackson's future.

Jaylen Wright

2027 will be Wright's contract year. There is nothing on tape that warrants a discussion about extending him. Wright has likely been surpassed by Ollie Gordon, and there is simply no future for him in Miami beyond this year. That is, if he makes it to the final 53. The Dolphins will eat less than $200k in dead money, but will save $1.1 million. The expected lack of playing time this year will not give him the opportunity to prove he deserves an extension.

Zach Sieler

No one wants to see Sieler leave Miami, even Sieler. But the Dolphins continue to build the roster with a focus on youth. Sieler isn't young anymore by comparison. With the emergence of Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, the Dolphins have quality depth at DT. If Kenneth Grant takes a leap forward this year, pressure could build for Sieler's roster spot.

Releasing him after June 1st would save the Dolphins $16 million in cap space. Space they may not need. That bodes well for Sieler sticking around, but remember, this is an ugly business and the Dolphins want to get younger and cheaper for now. It's hard to imagine Sieler leaving the Dolphins, but we haven't heard his name mentioned as one of the building blocks of the roster either.