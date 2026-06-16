Dolphins pre-camp 53-man roster prediction gives two veterans the cold shoulder

In the NFL, jobs are not won during offseason practices, but they can be lost. Players who don't buy into what the Miami Dolphins are trying to do will not make it all the way through training camp.

The Dolphins have let their players go until training camp begins in late July, but just because we are more than a month out, it doesn't mean we can't project what this year's final roster might look like.

There are players who are guaranteed a spot on the roster, players who are likely to make it, and players on the fringe. Then there are those who have little chance at all.

Predicting the Miami Dolphins' 53-man roster ahead of their 2026 training camp

Quarterback (2) - Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers

The Dolphins will likely carry Mark Gronowski on the practice squad to serve as the emergency third quarterback. His competition with Cam Miller will be worth watching in camp.

Running Back (4) - De'Von Achane, Ollie Gordon, Jaylen Wright, Donovan Edwards

This may be a tough one to call. Edwards is not a lock for the 53 anymore than Jaylen Wright is. The abrupt retirement of UDFA addition Le'Veon Moss opened the door for one of the fringe runners. The Dolphins could still add a veteran back before or during training camp.

Wide receiver (5) - Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert, TuTu Atwell, Theo Wease, Jr., Caleb Douglas

This could be the hardest position to predict heading into camp. In fact, aside from Douglas, no one is guaranteed a roster spot. Chris Bell will likely start on the PUP list as he recovers from his knee injury. Wease is a fringe guy who continued to show up. He had good OTA and mini camp practices. There isn't a lot of room here for mistakes. Rookie Kevin Coleman is the likely 6th WR and could take Wease's spot.

Tight End (3) - Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore

The Dolphins are not deep at tight end, and the team will work to develop their rookies all season long. It may be the one position that doesn't come with any surprises heading into final cuts.

Offensive line (9) - Austin Jackson, Kadyn Proctor, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Charlie Heck, Andrew Meyer, D.J. Campbell, Jamaree Salyer

Cornerback (7) - Ethan Bonner, Chris Johnson, Jason Marshall, Jr., JuJu Brents, Marco Wilson, A.J. Green, III, Miles Battle

The Dolphins are likely to carry more than seven, but this year's competition will be intense. The Dolphins are not deep at the position and can ill afford injuries. Chances are good that a free agent veteran will be added before or during camp. This might be the best competition on the defensive side of the ball, or the worst, depending on how you view the glass.

Notable: Storm Duck has yet to return from his injury and if he can't start camp, he could end up on the PUP list to start the year.

Safety (4) - Dante Trader, Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Zayne Anderson, Michael Taffee

Miami will enter camp with five safeties, so that means one will be released. Louis Moore looked good in OTAs and has a good chance of making the roster, but whose spot will he take?

Linebacker/EDGE (12) - Jordyn Brooks, Jacob Rodriguez, Willie Gay, Jr., Tyrel Dodson, Kyle Louis, Robert Beal, Jr., Max Llewellyn, David Ojabo, Mason Reiger, Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Trey Moore

The Dolphins' linebacker group is deep. That is why names like Brooks and Dodson are still floated in trade speculation. It's hard to imagine the Dolphins keeping 12 at the position, but there is a good group of players that will be difficult to release.

Defensive Tackle (4) - Zach Sieler, Zeek Biggers, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips

Miami isn't going to carry four players; they are likely to carry five, but it's unclear what position they will pull from to add that fifth guy. It is possible the initial cuts stay at four with a 5th and 6th added to the practice squad.

Special Teams (3) - Tucker Addington (LS), Bradley Pinion (P), Zane Gonzalez (K)

Of the three specialty positions, only kicker is up for grabs with competition. Gonzalez is battling Riley Patterson, but for now, his familiarity with the Dolphins' ST coach gives him the early nod.

Notable releases

Veterans Cameron Goode and Mathew Butler did not make the roster in this prediction. Neither did Riley Patterson, Tahj Washington, nor free agent addition Jaelan Reagor.

The two Dolphins veterans needed to have a good camp, and even with a thin roster, it was going to be difficult for them to make the 53.