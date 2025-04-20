Dolphins go cornerback crazy in bold 2025 mock draft twist

The Miami Dolphins created a hole in the cornerback unit when they released Kendall Fuller after one year. Now, they are creating another one by attempting to trade Jalen Ramsey.



The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away. It starts on Thursday, April 24th, and when it does, the Dolphins will have big decisions to make. A team already needing guard, defensive line, and even help at safety, now sees their biggest needs jump to cornerback.

With Ramsey likely gone and the release of Fuller, Miami is leaving their 2025 season up to oft-injured Artie Burns, Cam Smith, and Storm Duck. The chances of the Dolphins using more than one draft pick on Day 1 or 2 at the position aren't likely, but we are talking about Chris Grier, so it will always be a possibility.

This year's NFL Draft will have to provide at least one starter at the position, and it appears that the first round becomes the most likely option for the Dolphins.



Let's find out what a four-round 2025 mock draft would look like for Miami if they only selected cornerbacks with each pick in order to showcase what talent might be available in each round.

Miami Dolphins use first five selections on cornerbacks in 2025 NFL mock draft

First-Round Pick (13th Overall)



Will Johnson - CB (Michigan)

Will Johnson makes the most sense for the Dolphins. He is NFL-ready and one of the top two corners in this year's class. Johnson is considered a top-10 player. He has a shutdown ability, is quick in recovery, and has good vision to stick with swift receivers.

There is a good possibility that Johnson will not be there when the Dolphins pick. If that is the case, expect Jahdae Barron of Texas to likely be the selection.

Second-Round Pick (48th Overall)



Maxwell Hairston - CB (Kentucky)

There are good CBs to be had in round two this year. Maxwell Hairston should be a day one starter in Miami. He has good vision of the field that lets him react quickly. He should slide easily into the zone system with the Dolphins. His biggest issue is that he tends to hold onto receivers, and the coaching staff will need to coach that issue out of him.

If Hairston is gone, Miami should still be able to get a player like Benjamin Morrison of Notre Dame. If they drop back a bit, Iowa State's Darien Porter would be an option as well.

Third-Round Pick (98th Overall)



Dorian Strong - CB (Virginia Tech)

Dorian Strong played well for Virginia Tech and is a great fit in the zone defense. He struggles with run support, but wouldn't be asked to do that often in Miami's system. Quick and able to easily recover, Strong is a solid boundary corner that many project will be taken much higher.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 1 (116th Overall)



Nohl Williams - CB (California)

The Dolphins should view Nohl Williams as a mid-round steal. He is a coachable prospect who should contribute right away. Miami needs playmakers, and while Williams may not start immediately, he will provide plenty of rotational play.

Fourth-Round Pick No. 2 (135th Overall)



Robert Longerbeam - CB (Rutgers)

Robert Longerbeam is a definite developmental prospect to start his career. He will provide depth but could surprisingly challenge Storm Duck or Cam Smith in training camp. More likely a mid-season starter, Longerbeam will need NFL reps to get acclimated to the speed of the league, but there is a lot to like about his potential.

